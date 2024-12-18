What skills will the tech workforce need in 2025?

Following a panel discussion on the future of work, editor Jenny Darmody spoke to Mastercard’s Olivia Leonard about what 2025 will mean for the workforce.

Earlier this month, I moderated a panel on the future of work and workplace experiences at Mastercard in Dublin.

It was part of a series of ‘TechBrek’ events hosted by Mastercard and ICT Skillnet and featured IDA Ireland’s John Durcan, Mastercard’s Olivia Leonard, UCD Innovation Academy’s Dr Lollie Mancey and chartered work and organisational psychologist, Carmel Somers.

The conversation explored many tech trends expected to change the future of work as we look at the year ahead, from ongoing challenges around managing a hybrid and remote workforce to the increasing need to attract talent with the right skills.

Skills of the future

To delve further into these trends, Leonard offered SiliconRepublic.com further insights. She is executive VP of transfer solutions engineering at Mastercard, and she spoke at length about the dual importance of technical and human skills.

On the human side, Leonard spoke about the need for collaboration, teamwork and adaptability, which are critical for fostering a resilient workforce as technological transformation accelerates.

On the more technical side of the house, she said understanding AI, cybersecurity and data analytics will be vital and discussed the skills Mastercard in particular are looking for.

“As AI continues to advance, skills in machine learning, deep learning and data science will be critical. Mastercard leverages AI for fraud detection, data analysis, personalisation, and predictive analytics,” she said.

“With digital payments and services expanding, security is paramount. Professionals skilled in cybersecurity, including encryption techniques, threat analysis, and risk management, are crucial.”

Leonard also talked about importance of cloud computing and DevOps, especially as the transition to cloud-based infrastructure accelerates.

“Understanding how to extract actionable insights from large datasets will remain vital, especially for driving strategic decision-making and enhancing customer experiences,” she added.

“As companies adopt faster and more flexible development cycles, being proficient in Agile and Scrum methodologies helps teams stay responsive and productive.”

How AI will affect the workforce

Evolving tech such as AI and the regulations that come with it were also discussed at the event. Durcan spoke about Europe’s regulatory frameworks, particularly the EU AI Act, and what it could mean for workforces, impressing upon the audience the importance of interdisciplinary teams.

In an interview with SiliconRepublic.com, Leonard talked about the day-to-day changes workers can expect to see as AI continues to evolve, including the automation of routine or repetitive tasks and more personalised employee experience.

“This shift requires reskilling and upskilling the workforce to take on higher-value tasks,” she said.

“AI is providing decision-makers with powerful data-driven insights that can optimise processes, predict trends and improve customer experiences. This necessitates a workforce that is comfortable using AI-powered tools for informed decision-making.”

While fears remain about AI replacing workers, Leonard pointed to the creation of new roles that is set to come. “Data scientists, AI specialists, and roles focused on overseeing and managing AI systems will see growth,” she said.

“Instead of replacing workers, AI will often collaborate with them. For example, customer service teams may use AI tools to provide faster and more efficient service, but human oversight and empathy will remain essential.”

Lessons for workforce leaders

Amid all this change that has already begun, the panel discussed how leaders can adapt and manage their new workforce.

Mancey, who is programme director at UCD Innovation Academy, told the audience that leaders must act as “cultural architects”, supporting diverse communication styles and fostering inclusion across both remote and in-office teams to ensure proximity bias doesn’t set in.

Somers added that organisations need to make on-site gatherings intentional and purposeful, with a focus on activities like problem-solving or strategic planning.

Leonard echoed these sentiments of fostering a culture for innovation and collaboration, adding that working with emerging technologies often requires cross-functional teamwork. “Ensuring that teams work together – from IT to business operations – will enable more effective use of tech solutions and faster problem-solving.”

She also talked about the need to invest in talent development. “As the tech landscape changes, it’s crucial to invest in continuous training and skill-building. Empowering employees to grow and evolve with technology is essential for long-term success.”

She also said that the changes in tech will also mean leaders need to ensure they’re guiding their teams in using technology responsibly and with integrity and to take a human-centred approach when doing this.

“Understanding the concerns and challenges faced by employees during transitions and providing support is key to maintaining morale and engagement,” she said.

“By embracing these lessons, leaders can successfully guide their organisations through the ever-changing technological landscape while preparing their workforce for the future of work.”

