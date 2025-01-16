2025 cybersecurity trends: GenAI, cloud security and zero trust

TCS’s Virginia Lee discusses how the threat landscape is transforming and what to expect from the year ahead.

As the digital landscape evolves, so does the complexity of cyberthreats. Rapid advancements in technologies such as generative AI (GenAI), cloud computing and IoT have brought immense opportunities but have also introduced unprecedented risks.

Geopolitical shifts, emerging technologies and increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks are reshaping the cybersecurity landscape. Organisations must adapt by developing robust strategies to mitigate risks and ensure business continuity.

Among the most transformative technologies, GenAI is a double-edged sword. While it enhances operational efficiencies, it is also exploited by malicious actors to create deepfakes, sophisticated phishing attacks and advanced malware.

Cyber resilience is no longer optional; it is a necessity. Organisations must be equipped to counteract evolving threats, harness emerging technologies and implement solutions that protect their operations and value chains. Here are the seven trends that organisations must watch closely in 2025.

GenAI’s growing role in cybersecurity

GenAI is revolutionising how organisations operate, but it also introduces new attack vectors. Cybercriminals are leveraging GenAI to execute complex attacks, including deepfakes, data manipulation and social engineering schemes.

Enterprises must adopt GenAI-powered threat detection and response systems to combat these sophisticated threats effectively. GenAI can analyse vast datasets in real time to identify patterns and anomalies that indicate potential threats. This capability enables predictive threat intelligence, empowering organisations to act before attacks occur.

The addition of GenAI to the cybersecurity arsenal is both exciting and daunting. While it provides a powerful tool for staying ahead of cybercriminals, its misuse could have devastating consequences. As businesses expand their reliance on AI, ethical guidelines, governance frameworks and partnerships will be critical to mitigating risks.

By embracing the benefits of GenAI while proactively addressing its vulnerabilities, enterprises can strengthen their security posture and ensure a safer digital environment.

Cloud security as a pillar of cyber resilience

The widespread adoption of cloud computing continues to accelerate, making cloud security more critical than ever. Organisations must ensure secure cloud configurations, implement robust access controls and continuously monitor for vulnerabilities.

Cloud security remains a cornerstone of cyber resilience as organisations increasingly adopt multi-cloud and hybrid environments. In 2025, businesses must prioritise strong encryption, access controls and continuous monitoring to prevent unauthorised access and breaches.

Ensuring proper cloud configurations and implementing zero-trust principles will be vital to safeguarding sensitive data in an evolving threat landscape.

Supply chain resilience for operational integrity

In an era of geopolitical uncertainties and dynamic partner ecosystems, elastic supply chains will be vital for business continuity. Organisations must secure their supply networks, protect data and comply with evolving regulations to mitigate risks.

Proactively adopting advanced monitoring tools, enhancing third-party risk management and integrating cybersecurity protocols into supply chain processes can help prevent disruptions.

Resilient supply chains not only enhance operational integrity but also ensure businesses remain agile, competitive and prepared for unforeseen challenges. Leveraging blockchain for secure data sharing and transparency can further bolster supply chain resilience.

Securing emerging business models by design

As IoT, digital technologies and advanced connectivity power new business models, cybersecurity must be integrated into their design. Industries such as EV charging, autonomous vehicles and connected factories face unique vulnerabilities.

Strengthening IoT device hardening, securing communication channels and conducting regular vulnerability assessments will be critical in ensuring these businesses are secure by design. Building secure ecosystems at the outset reduces long-term risks and increases trust among stakeholders.

Zero trust and cybersecurity mesh architecture

Traditional security models are being replaced by zero trust principles that emphasise continuous authentication and limited access. By 2026, most large enterprises will transition to this architecture.

A shift toward cybersecurity mesh architecture (CSMA) will enable organisations to create collaborative and secure ecosystems while consolidating their security tools for better efficiency and effectiveness. Businesses that adopt this approach will benefit from improved operational flexibility while minimising risks.

Automation-first approach

Modern cybersecurity operations rely heavily on automation. Managed detection and response (MDR) now integrates technologies such as SIEM, SOCs, SOAR, XDR and threat intelligence to create seamless, automated defences.

With the rise of GenAI, quantum computing and 5G, enterprises will increasingly adopt automation-first strategies to protect themselves from cyberthreats while seeking industry-specific security solutions. MDR’s automation capabilities also improve response times, allowing businesses to minimise the impact of attacks.

Back to basics: cyber resilience

Cyber resilience in today’s world demands a comprehensive strategy that incorporates technology, processes and people. A siloed approach will not be sufficient in the face of widespread and ever-evolving threats. It is also very important that organisations integrate cybersecurity measures across all aspects of the organisation.

Amid the proliferation of advanced technologies, the importance of foundational cybersecurity practices cannot be overstated. Regular backups, well-defined incident response plans and continuous business continuity drills are essential for minimising disruptions from cyber incidents.

By fostering a culture of resilience, organisations can mitigate the impact of attacks and ensure long-term stability. Cyber resilience also strengthens organisational agility, allowing businesses to adapt quickly to emerging threats and recover with minimal disruption.

As we move into 2025, the focus on GenAI, cloud security, and zero trust will be pivotal for organisations looking to stay ahead of the curve. Cyber resilience is not just about surviving the threat landscape but thriving within it.

By Virginia Lee

Virginia Lee is the head of cybersecurity for Ireland at Tata Consultancy Services.

