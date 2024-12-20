Dell expects AI to dominate tech trends in 2025

According to Dell, 2025 will be all about AI, but warned that the era of trial and error is over.

As we look ahead to 2025, many industry players are weighing in on the biggest trends they see hitting the technology sector next year.

Unsurprisingly, the affects of AI have dominated many predictions, particularly in terms of how it will bring return-on-investment to businesses and the role regulations will play.

For Jason Ward, MD of Dell Technologies Ireland, advancements in AI and data infrastructure as well as emerging technologies such as quantum computing and 6G will redefine business operations in 2025.

Two years on from the launch of ChatGPT, he said, “the era of trial and error in AI has come to an end” and it’s time for businesses to develop clear strategies and modern infrastructure around its use.

This year, all five of Dell’s predictions centre around AI and generative AI (GenAI), highlighting just how big of a role it is set to play in the industry next year.

From concept to reality

While 2024 acted as a year of discovery and experimentation for AI, Dell expects next year to be one where its use becomes tangible and valuable to businesses.

The State of European BusinessTech 2024 report published yesterday (19 December), suggested that more than two-thirds of European businesses are expected to integrate AI software by the end of next year.

In Ireland, a recent report from Accenture said GenAI has the potential to contribute up to €148bn to Ireland’s GDP by 2038, representing a 22pc increase over the baseline forecast.

According to Dell, industries such as healthcare, finance and logistics will lead the way in deploying AI. “If an organisation’s AI strategy isn’t clearly defined yet, make it a top priority in 2025,” Dell said. “Tools are maturing at a rapid pace, and Irish businesses that fail to adapt risk falling behind.”

The rise of AI agents

Dell also predicts that 2025 will be the year where AI agents really take hold. These are software systems designed to plan, make decisions and execute actions to achieve specific goals.

“Unlike traditional chatbots we know today, these systems will execute tasks autonomously, offering dynamic and creative solutions,” Dell said. “By resolving detailed customer inquiries and tailoring real-time marketing campaigns, AI agents will become integral tools of employees across the country.”

AI agents have already enjoyed a growing interest from industry players and investors alike. Earlier this year, AI start-up Hebbia raised $130m for developing a product that allows users to build AI agents that complete end-to-end tasks.

And more recently, former senior leaders from major tech brands such as Meta, Stripe and Google announced their own start-up that develops operating systems for AI agents, after a seed funding round that exceeded $50m.

Future of work will be shaped by AI PCs

As a tech company that produces computers, it’s no surprise that Dell expects AI-powered PCs to play a major role in 2025’s technology industry, but it’s not without evidence.

Statista figures from earlier this year suggest revenue in the PCs market is expected to climb to $247bn by 2028, and market analysis firm Canalys expects AI-capable PCs to make up 40pc of global PC shipments in 2025.

“With 2025 likely to bring a big PC refresh, an AI accelerator or NPU will be found in nearly every device, meaning PCs will be capable of running AI workloads and apps,” Dell said.

New era of innovation

Last year’s trends from Dell included an expectation that quantum and AI would become more intertwined in the near future.

And this year saw further developments in the quantum industry, most recently, Google’s new quantum chip announced earlier this month.

Now, the company expects this along with other convergences with the likes of 6G and digital twins to drive “the next wave of innovation”.

“The integration of AI with 6G’s high-speed connectivity will empower smart factories to make real-time decisions, boosting production efficiency and enabling predictive maintenance,” the company said.

“The convergence of AI with edge computing will also enable the emergence of smart grids allowing businesses to better manage their energy.”

Upskilling will need major investment

With so much potential talked about in the context of GenAI adoption, talent gaps and upskilling will become a key challenge for businesses to tackle in 2025.

Accenture’s recent GenAI report found a significant gap, with those surveyed saying that 64pc of the workforce still require reskilling.

And in an interview with SiliconRepublic.com, Dr Jonathan Costa said rapid technological advancements, particularly in AI, have outpaced the ability of traditional education systems to keep up.

According to Dell, organisations across Ireland will need to prioritise the upskilling of their employees and putting in place dedicated workforce transformation plans to stay competitive.

“From advanced programmers and prompt engineers to AI content editors, new AI tasks and jobs will also emerge,” the company said. “Investing in upskilling will be one of the best investments businesses will make in 2025.”

