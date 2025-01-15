Tech versus technician: Upwork’s most in-demand skills for 2025

The survey has highlighted the dual nature of the current work landscape, which demands both significant technical skill and advanced interpersonal capabilities.

Upwork, the online platform for freelancers has today (15 January) released its annual skills report, showcasing the most in-demand skills for professionals in 2025. The survey sourced its data from Upwork’s database, analysing freelance earnings and job postings which took place between 1 January 2024 and 31 October 2024.

According to Upwork, the report is indicative of the growing demand for professionals with specialised skills across a range of industries. It also exposes the dual nature of the current landscape, as it finds that both advanced technical expertise and human-centric skills will be critical to navigating today’s evolving workforce.

Coding and web development

When it comes to careers in coding and web development, a number of skills were high on the list of priorities. Full-stack development, front-end development, web design, mobile app development and back-end development took the first five spots respectively.

They were followed by e-commerce website development, UX/UI design, scripting and automation, content management systems development, and manual testing. This has not altered from last year’s report and is indicative of the need to continuously upskill or even reskill in key areas.

Additionally, it was determined that – of the skills listed under the umbrella of coding and web development – scripting and automation, web design, and UX/UI were the fastest growing skills.

Data science and analytics

The most in-demand skills within data science and analytics careers include data analytics, machine learning, data visualisation, data extraction, data engineering, data processing, data mining, experimentation and testing, deep learning, and generative AI modelling. Unsurprisingly, both AI data annotation and labelling and generative AI modelling were noted as being among the fastest growing skills.

According to Upwork: “AI data annotation and labelling stands out as one of the fastest-growing skills on the platform. This critical role, which ensures the accuracy and reliability of machine learning models by creating high-quality training datasets, has seen a remarkable surge in activity.

“The growth reflects an increasing recognition of the importance of data quality in achieving robust AI outcomes. As AI applications proliferate across industries, the demand for data annotation is expected to remain strong, particularly in areas like autonomous vehicles, healthcare imaging, multilingual AI models and conversational AI.”

Design and creativity

Similar to previous years, many of the in-demand skills within this category were highly technical in nature, which makes sense given how advanced this sector has become. The top five most popular skills to possess in design and creativity are graphic design, video editing, presentation design, image editing and illustration.

The remaining five include 3D animation, video production, product and industrial design, cartoons and comics, and brand identity design. Pattern design, product and industrial design, and video production were the three fastest growing skills for design and creative professionals.

Other findings

Also included within the report were the skills needed to thrive in accounting and consulting, which included strong interpersonal skills such as personal coaching, career coaching, and training and development. In fact, the report highlighted the importance of human-centric roles, with more emphasis being placed on career development.

Additionally, the report made clear the growing dependence many organisations have on freelancers in order to meet consumer needs. According to Upwork, nearly half (49pc) of all full-time workers included in the report said that they have relied on freelancers in order to address critical skill gaps. Meanwhile, 48pc of interviewed CEOs said that they intended to increase freelance hiring over the next 12 months.

Commenting on the report, Kelly Monahan, Upwork Research Institute’s managing director, said: “Upwork’s latest report reveals a dual trend shaping the future of work, a surge in demand for both advanced AI expertise, like generative AI modelling and critical human-centric roles, such as career coaching.

“This reflects the evolving workforce demands driven by technological change, where specialised skills are commanding higher earnings, while human-centric roles remain essential to guiding businesses through transformation.

“As the future of work unfolds, professionals can thrive in 2025 by focusing on niche specialisations and adaptability, whether they’re advancing AI capabilities or providing the human guidance necessary for success in a rapidly shifting landscape.”

