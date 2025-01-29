Watch your step and other tips for a STEM career pivot

Every career pivot has its challenges, but you can make it easier if you approach with a good attitude and a little knowledge.

When it comes to our education and careers, not every choice we make is going to turn out to have been the exact right one. Often, it is only after years of hard work and dedication that people discover they missed out on their true calling. They might sometimes feel as though the window to make a change has closed, but it is never too late to go after the next big adventure.

Choosing to pivot into a STEM career when that isn’t your background can be daunting. However, by empowering yourself with information and a positive outlook, it is an ideal opportunity to make your dream career goals a reality. So, if you don’t come from a STEM background, how might you pivot into the sector?

Get qualified

You might think earning qualifications, while being an obvious next step, is also more challenging due to financial and time constraints. However, while university and other costly education methods are perfectly acceptable routes to qualification, that doesn’t mean that they are the only option.

Once you have researched the STEM career you would like to pivot towards, it is important that you make note of the mandatory and compulsory skills that the role requires. There are thousands of available cost-effective online courses that can give people the basics in a range of STEM subjects, such as AI, machine learning and coding languages.

Often these courses are free or charge a nominal amount, can be accomplished in your own time, come with a certificate to acknowledge your achievement and can open you up to a supportive and engaging network of like-minded professionals.

Ideally, before you leave your current position, why not upskill in your available time, so when you do leave, you have the necessary qualifications to immediately apply for roles in your chosen field.

Don’t disregard opportunities

While technical skill and credentials will never work against a job applicant, they are also no longer the only metric by which organisations will assess a potential employee’s suitability for the role.

In a world that has been rocked by technological advancement, changing attitudes towards work and global events such as the pandemic, companies have begun to hire based on skill and personality, to ensure a well-rounded, resilient and competent workforce.

For that reason, even if you are unsure of your skill level, if given the opportunity to undertake a well-run internship, early-career starter programme, return-to-work scheme or even a period of job shadowing, don’t allow anxiety or your inner saboteur to talk you out of it. It’s important to remember, if an employer makes contact with you, they already see your potential.

Don’t hide what you don’t know

When you are trying to move into an area that you have less experience with, it can be tempting to pull out the old ‘fake it till you make it’ trick, but in reality this only prevents you from learning on the move. By pretending to know it all and refusing to look for help you may avoid a few awkward conversations, but you likely won’t advance professionally or learn how to excel in the areas that you find difficult or confusing.

When looking to make a career pivot into STEM, be upfront about the areas you are less sure of, seek a mentor to guide you and liaise with them about the steps you need to take if you are to actualise your goals. A career coach may be able to point you in the right direction. Additionally, industry events and networking opportunities are an ideal place to expand your knowledge, ask questions and make friends.

Don’t be discouraged

In all likelihood, a career pivot into any sector – never mind one as technically demanding as STEM – won’t happen overnight and will take a degree of patience. However, if this is truly the future you have envisioned for yourself then don’t let early hurdles deter you. By planning out your route to a new career, you can set realistic expectations and mark your progress without feeling adrift.

While earning qualifications, building up a network, creating a skills portfolio and finding and settling into a new job and career will take time, just remember it is also supposed to be an exciting and fun new chapter. Day one of the next phase of your professional life. So enjoy the build up for what it is and stick with it. It is never, ever, too late to work towards a new dream.

