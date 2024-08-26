Yay or nay: C-suite, AI and a difference of opinion

Nowadays everyone has an opinion about the usefulness of AI technologies, but for businesses the growing divide can cause ructions.

For Dr Kelly Monahan, the managing director and head of the Upwork Research Institute, there is an increasing disparity in the acceptance of AI as a convenient workplace tool among employers and employees.

Citing a recent Upwork survey that collected data from 2,500 global employees, Monahan stated there is a significant disconnect in thinking between C-suite leaders and employees regarding the impact of AI on productivity. She noted, of the respondents, that a vast amount of people in leadership positions are confident about AI’s capabilities in this area, while employees are much less enthused.

“This gap underscores the difference between leadership’s optimism and the challenges employees face with AI integration. Surprisingly, 77pc of employees [who responded] feel that AI tools have actually decreased their productivity and added to their workload, contradicting the common belief that AI is a direct route to efficiency,” explained Monahan.

“This indicates that without proper implementation, support and training, AI can exacerbate existing challenges, leading to increased burnout and dissatisfaction among workers.”

Old versus new

According to Monahan, the issue is not with AI technology itself, but rather, it is the outdated approach to structuring work and managing the workforce.

“This disconnect between executive expectations and employee experiences is a clear signal to business leaders that simply layering AI onto old work models isn’t enough. It often creates more obstacles than solutions for employees, preventing AI from reaching its full productivity potential.”

To tackle this disparity, Monahan is of the opinion that organisations need to change how they address AI, moving away from a top-down directive and establishing a collaborative, supportive environment.

“Empowering employees to effectively use AI requires aligning technological adoption with organisational systems and workforce development. The promise of AI can only be realised through careful planning and thoughtful execution,” she said.

When implemented correctly, AI and other advanced technologies have the power to boost productivity and positively impact employee wellbeing, but for Monahan this would require a fundamental shift in how employers organise talent, with the responsibility of creating an AI-enhanced work model falling to HR leaders.

For companies looking to introduce new technologies into the workplace, there are a number of options. As noted by Monahan, employers and C-suite professionals should consider employing freelancers to jumpstart delayed AI projects.

Companies should also reassess how they gauge productivity. “The workforce is more likely to want its productivity measured against creativity, innovation, contributions to strategy, and adaptability than efficiency-only metrics. Workers who report higher productivity and less stress are those actively involved in co-creating their productivity metrics,” said Monahan.

Lastly, by prioritising hiring based on skill and workflow demands, rather than the immediate job description, employers and leaders can better structure work. “Doing so requires an investment in making your workforce’s existing skills visible and then developing those skills that augment AI work.”

AI training needs

According to Monahan, based on the recent survey, when it comes to advanced AI in the workforce there is a knowledge gap, a lack of upskilling and employees are finding that they don’t know how to achieve their desired productivity goals.

Many have even stated that rather than improving work-life balance, AI tools are adding to the existing workload, as time is being lost to activities such as reviewing AI-generated content and learning how to use new applications.

Monahan explained that the failure to adequately train employees on new technologies would undoubtedly lead to significant and far-reaching consequences, such as frustration, burnout and missed productivity goals.

“Additionally, a lack of training can widen the gap between those who are comfortable with AI and those who are not, leading to inequality in the workplace and possibly hindering effective collaboration both within organisations as well as outside partnerships,” she said.

Poorly managed AI integration can halt innovation, limiting an organisation’s competitiveness and potentially harming growth and talent retention as employees look elsewhere to businesses taking full advantage of what AI has to offer.

Succinctly put by Monahan, “Training is not just about improving current performance; it is about preparing the workforce for the future, ensuring that both individuals and organisations can thrive in an increasingly AI-driven world”.

She stated it is vital that AI integration is approached with the mindset of collaboration and inclusivity. “As we navigate this rapidly evolving landscape, it’s crucial that we involve employees at every level in the conversation, ensuring that they not only understand but also feel empowered by the technology.

“By fostering a culture of continuous learning and adaptability, we can unlock the full potential of AI while maintaining the human touch that is essential to meaningful work.”

