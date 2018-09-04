Ding rings in its 300 millionth mobile top-up

Dublin-headquartered Ding is making a world of difference for people sending mobile phone credit to loved ones.

When I first met Mark Roden a few years back, he remarked about an experience he had in the Middle East where construction workers from around the world endeavoured to send phone credit home.

This was the spark for Roden to establish Ezetop in 2006, which subsequently rebranded as Ding.

‘We set out with the desire to change billions of lives by accelerating mobile access’

– MARK RODEN

And now, more than a decade later, the company has just rung up its 300 millionth top-up connection for the global diaspora.

Ding knows the value of connections

The company’s users have successfully sent more than 300m top-ups globally via the app, online at Ding.com and in store at more than 600,000 retail outlets worldwide.

The number of prepaid mobile phones is growing, now accounting for 76pc of the world’s 5bn phones, with one-quarter offline and in need of top-up at any one time.

Ding delivers a top-up every second, helping families and friends around the world to stay connected.

The company employs more than 200 people in Dublin and is connected to more than 500 mobile operators in more than 150 countries. More than 70 of these are based in Arab nations.

“We set out with the desire to change billions of lives by accelerating mobile access, and we are proud to say we are doing this every day via the Ding platform.”

He added: “Ding has built a digital highway connecting family overseas with family back home and, as we hit the extraordinary milestone of 300m top-ups, we feel we are just getting started and are particularly excited about the future.”