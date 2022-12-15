Irish mobile operators pay €448m in 5G spectrum auction

Vodafone, Three and Eir are set to pay the State more than €140m each for key spectrum bands to help bring 5G to all parts of Ireland.

The widespread roll-out of 5G services in Ireland just got a big boost after mobile operators spent €448m in a spectrum auction.

ComReg, the State agency responsible for regulating all forms of communications in Ireland, has announced results for the main stage of its multi-band spectrum award for next generation 5G mobile and wireless broadband servies.

Each of Ireland’s three major telecom companies – Eir, Vodafone and Three – paid the State more than €140m for valuable spectrum bands ranging from 700 MHz to 2.6 GHz.

“These bands are suitable for providing 5G and widespread mobile coverage, along with increasing the capacity of mobile and fixed networks,” ComReg wrote in a notice published yesterday (14 December).

The latest award for spectrum rights is set to last for around 19 years and will increase Ireland’s spectrum available for fixed and mobile services by 46pc.

Ireland is currently one of only three EU member states yet to assign long-term rights of use in the key 700 MHz band.

The latest award, which has given Eir, Three and Vodafone two lots each in the 700 MHz band – with Three preserving its pace as the largest holder of the sub-1 GHz spectrum.

“The results of this award should prove very good for competition and consumers,” ComReg went on, adding that other band groups saw significant competition.

“The award would significantly increase available spectrum, while facilitating operators in making long-term investment decisions essential for the widespread rollout of 5G services in Ireland.”

ComReg’s notice also included data for Sean Bolger’s Imagine, a smaller but significant player in Ireland’s telecom industry. Imagine has spent a total of €21.4m on spectrum in the latest auction.

Specific frequency assignments for each band will be determined in the next stage of the process, which has been slowed down because of legal action taken by Three to block the auction.

