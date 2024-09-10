Sky Mobile enters the Irish market with a ‘price for life’ offer

Sky is offering new customers unlimited calls, texts and 5G data for €15 per month, as it attempts to move into Ireland’s mobile sector.

Ireland’s mobile market has become a bit more crowded today (10 September) with the launch of Sky Mobile in the country.

The company is entering Ireland’s mobile market through a long-term wholesale partnership agreement with Vodafone. Sky is leveraging Vodafone’s mobile network and says it will provide 99pc 4G coverage and 5G coverage across the country.

Sky is attempting to nab a share in the market through a ‘Price for Life’ launch plan, offering new users unlimited calls, texts and 5G data for €15 per month for life. The company is also offering customers access to roaming services in more than 150 countries. Sky Mobile’s ‘Roam Like Home’ service will be available in 44 countries including the UK and across the EU.

Sky CEO JD Buckley said the launch of Sky Mobile is “another key milestone for Sky in Ireland” and the CEO took a hit at the current mobile options in the country.

“Our Sky Mobile proposition has been built with our customers at its core – providing a service that is fair, flexible and transparent,” Buckley said. “We believe Irish mobile consumers deserve better than what is currently in the market, and we have launched Sky Mobile to fill that gap.”

Sky says customers will be able to choose between a sim-only plan or a sim plan with a handset. Those who purchase handsets will have the option to pay for their handsets fully upfront or pay for it over 24 or 36 months using a credit sale agreement.

Sky also said its phone customers will be able to swap their phones for the latest model a year before their phone contract ends at no extra cost.

“Transparency and fairness are at Sky Mobile’s core and splitting customer’s bills between their airtime plan and handset costs was hugely important to us in launching our mobile offering,” said Sky Mobile director Aideen Chambers. “Once your handset has been paid for, your bill will automatically reduce, and you will only pay for your airtime.

“Everything within the Sky Mobile offering is designed with a customer-first approach. We all use our handsets differently and Sky Mobile has the flexibility to meet everyone’s needs.”

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.