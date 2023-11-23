Siro takes top prize at the 2023 European Broadband Awards

Siro was one of only five companies to receive an award and was recognised for the wholesale model it has adopted as part of its broadband roll-out across Ireland.

Siro, the broadband company set up as a joint venture between ESB and Vodafone, has taken one of the top prizes at this year’s European Broadband Awards.

These awards are designed to celebrate projects in EU member states that are playing a key role in achieving digital connectivity in Europe. The shortlisted projects varied, but only five were selected as winners at the award ceremony in Brussels.

Siro was named the winner of the Innovative Models of Financing, Business, and Investment category, for its full-fibre broadband roll out across Ireland. The company’s network is now available in more than 540,000 premises in all Irish cities and 135 towns. Siro also claims to be on track to provide access to its network to more than 700,000 premises by 2026.

The award’s jury said Siro has adopted a successful wholesale-only model which is “innovative” and “pragmatic” in pushing forward the objectives of the EU’s Digital Decade. The company builds and operates its full-fibre broadband network and then wholesales this network to various broadband retailers such as Virgin Media, Vodafone and Sky.

“Siro is a unique project in Irish and in European terms,” said Siro CFO Michelle Mullally. “A joint venture between a State electricity company and a global telecoms entity, using an existing electricity network supporting circular economy principles and, with a distinct funding model which blends Irish and international lenders.

“Siro’s objective has always been to bridge digital divides across Ireland – regional and urban – and provide communities with access to future proofed and reliable broadband, on a par with the most advanced economies in the world.”

Earlier this month, Siro and Vodafone announced that the upcoming Galway Crew hub will be part of the Vodafone-Siro GigaBitHub initiative, giving it access to reliable broadband speeds. This initiative launched in 2017 to help the connectivity of Ireland’s digital hubs. Since then, Siro and Vodafone said they have partnered with 21 hubs across Ireland.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.