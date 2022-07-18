Vodafone Ireland launches new tool to help mitigate cyberattacks

The tool can detect malware and phishing attempts. It also has parental controls that can be adjusted via an app or online.

Vodafone Ireland is introducing a new product to help broadband and mobile customers avoid online threats such as cyberattacks.

Secure Net will work through Vodafone’s network. It will be available both inside customers’ homes on a fixed broadband connection for multiple devices, and outside on a connected device such as a smartphone.

The tool can block harmful downloads, notifying the customer with an alert via SMS. When an attempt is made to access an unsafe website, it will direct the user to a warning page where they can choose whether to proceed or navigate to a safe zone.

Secure Net can help mitigate malware infection and phishing attempts. It also blocks access to malicious websites, contains infections and has a cleaning tool for devices.

The product is available from today (18 July) as an add-on for both new and existing customers. It does not impact battery life and requires no installation costs or efforts, according to Vodafone.

Secure Net also includes parental controls so children can be protected when using the internet. Parents can block inappropriate content, choose periods of disconnection and limit internet access during certain times.

Parents can also select appropriate content categories to filter access based on their children’s age. All this can be done using the Secure Net app or online portal.

“We understand how online security is a challenge for individuals and their families,” said Vodafone Ireland’s head of segment, Claire Reynolds.

“Cyberattacks are on the rise in Ireland and consumers are more aware of digital protection than ever before. Vodafone Secure Net allows families to explore the internet safely and with confidence. It’s quick and easy to set up giving customers peace of mind that they – and their families – are protected while online, both at home and on the go,” she added.

Today’s launch comes a month after Vodafone Ireland revealed that Anne O’Leary is leaving her role as CEO to take up a new position at Meta.

