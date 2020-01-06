Atos acquires Chicago-based Google Cloud partner Maven Wave

Atos will acquire Maven Wave, a company recognised as Google Cloud North America Services Partner of the Year in 2018 and 2019.

As 2019 came to a close, French digital transformation business Atos announced that it has agreed to acquire Google Cloud partner Maven Wave. Founded in 2008, Maven Wave is a Chicago-based technology consulting firm specialising in cloud and mobile applications, data analytics, experience design and cloud infrastructure.

Maven Wave, which primarily offers solutions for large enterprises, is a Google Cloud premier partner with eight specialisations in data analytics, machine learning, cloud migration, application development, infrastructure, location-based services, enterprise collaboration and marketing analytics.

With more than 330 employees, Maven Wave generated approximately $130m in revenue in 2019. The company was recognised as Google Cloud North America Services Partner of the Year in both 2018 and 2019.

Joining forces

The acquiring company, Atos, has more than 110,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of more than €11bn.

In a statement, Atos said that the purchase will combine Maven Wave’s strengths in building digital solutions using cloud-based applications, data analytics and machine learning in hybrid and multi-cloud platforms with Atos’ experience in hybrid cloud, SAP HANA, application modernisation and transformation, digital workplace, IoT and analytics.

Robert Enslin, president of global customer operations at Google Cloud, said: “Both Atos and Maven Wave have been key partners for Google Cloud and we’re excited to expand our work with them as they join forces.

“This acquisition will bring customers even more proven expertise and knowledge in executing digital transformations in areas ranging from data analytics to enterprise collaboration to large-scale cloud migrations.”

Deepening development and delivery speed

Atos CEO Élie Girard commented: “The acquisition of Maven Wave, coupled with the capabilities from our Syntel acquisition in 2018, strengthens our global leadership position delivering Google Cloud solutions.

“Further, as the company’s largest region, Atos North America now has a potent combination to further accelerate the transformation of its business as we deepen the development and delivery speed of digital services for our customers.”

“Atos will also allow Maven Wave to extend its excellence into Europe and other regions of the group. Finally, Maven Wave perfectly represents the company’s acquisition strategy by reinforcing a key expertise of the group to serve its organic growth acceleration.”

In 2018, Atos entered a global partnership with Google Cloud to accelerate the creation of secure hybrid cloud solutions, data analysis and machine learning, as well as the connected work environment. The partnership included the opening of AI laboratories around the world, including at Atos’ offices in London, Munich and Paris.

Atos said that the Maven Wave deal will strengthen its Google Cloud partnership, not only in North America, but in the 20 countries where the alliance is operating.

Driving digital capabilities at a new scale and speed

Maven Wave founders Brian Farrar, Jason Lee and Jeff Lee released a joint statement about the acquisition. They said: “We are excited to take Maven Wave’s 11-year mission to help enterprise clients drive growth and value to new heights.

“Our strategic partnership with Google, the unbound imagination of our people, and our enduring ambition to build an industry-leading digital transformation firm will only be accelerated.

“Atos offers an impressive global platform of technology assets and deep expertise enabling clients to drive digital capabilities at an entirely new scale and speed, while providing our people with exciting new challenges and career growth.”

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close in Q1 2020.