End of an era as European tech trade show CeBIT cancels 2019 event

Once the barometer of European tech and the world’s largest IT conference, CeBIT is no longer to be a standalone event.

The organisers of the CeBIT technology trade show held every year in Hannover, Germany, have cancelled the iconic event for 2019. Instead, it will continue to exist as part of the larger Hannover Messe.

‘We are currently examining the digital market to determine which remaining CeBIT topics we will develop into new events’

– DR JOCHEN KÖCKLER

The event, which was first held in 1970 and at its peak boasted 850,000 visitors every year, has struggled in recent years with declining numbers and a growing reduction in exhibitors.

The compute continuum takes its toll

Share your #CebitMemories This picture shows a typical scene at a #Cebit party in 2011 (Münchener Halle). At these parties, a lot of rumours and news were exchanged. Reason: Some people were too drunk to hold their business secrets. Good for journalists. pic.twitter.com/WuhS8TBWr3 — Martin Fischer (@martin_fischer) November 28, 2018

Organisers said that technological developments within the digital economy have reduced demand for horizontal trade shows in recent years. As such, many of its core exhibitors had turned their attention to more vertical industry events in the industrial applications space.

The latest concept for the event consisted of an exhibition, conference and festival.

“In recent years, many discussions within the German industry have involved the thematic overlap between Hannover Messe and CeBIT,” said Dr Jochen Köckler, CEO of Deutsche Messe AG. “It is now time to integrate the topics from CeBIT that are relevant for manufacturing, energy and logistics into Hannover Messe.”

While it may be the end of CeBIT as a standalone event, the brand will live on at targeted events around the world.

“We are currently examining the digital market to determine which remaining CeBIT topics we will develop into new events,” Köckler said.

The Hannover Messe fairground. Image: Panoramarx.de/Depositphotos