Dun & Bradstreet acquires firmographic data provider Orb Intelligence

Dun & Bradstreet said the acquisition of Orb Intelligence will help the company provide more B2B data to its clients.

Global provider of business data and analytics solutions, Dun & Bradstreet, has acquired digital business identity and ‘firmographic’ data provider Orb Intelligence.

According to Dun & Bradstreet, acquiring Orb Intelligence will provide the company with a global database of information and attributes on 57m companies, with a focus on building a digital view of a business’s presence, including web domains, URLs, IP addresses and social networks.

Orb Intelligence has provided data to many of the world’s most well-known B2B sales, marketing and analytics organisations focused on digital marketing or sales initiatives.

The acquisition closed on 8 January, with neither of the parties disclosing the financial terms of the deal.

Dun & Bradstreet said that the deal, in combination with its July 2019 acquisition of Lattice Engines, will further its commitment to providing clients with the best-in-industry data, analytical applications and technology.

Michael Bird, president of sales and marketing solutions at Dun & Bradstreet, said: “The acquisition of Orb Intelligence cements our strategy to link the digital and physical worlds in the largest global repository of B2B data and to provide enriched firmographic data to customer profiles to help our clients more effectively execute campaigns to improve customer interactions and revenue returns.

“Clients can rely on Dun & Bradstreet as the one-stop-shop for all of their data-driven, decision-making and customer engagement needs.”

A growing portfolio

The company said that its clients will now be able to benefit from its growing portfolio of digital solutions and expertise, covering areas such as linked digital identity, digital activation and measurable impact. Dun & Bradstreet said that the area of digital activation, in particular, will be improved by the use of Orb Intelligence’s data.

Maria Grineva, CEO and co-founder of Orb Intelligence, said: “To be acquired by Dun & Bradstreet, which helps companies leverage data and insights to accelerate revenue, lower cost, manage risk and transform for greater competitiveness, is a wonderful culmination to the journey Orb Intelligence began in 2013.

“We are excited to join Dun & Bradstreet and look forward to working alongside their talented team to deliver a differentiated set of solutions to help businesses improve their competitiveness and growth.”