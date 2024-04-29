Viatel buys MJ Flood Technology to expand IT and cloud services

As part of the deal pending regulatory approval and reportedly worth €30m, James Finglas of MJ Flood Technology will join Viatel’s senior leadership team.

Irish telecoms and IT company Viatel has acquired the technology division of MJ Flood, a managed print services provider.

Viatel said in an announcement today (29 April) that the acquisition of MJ Flood Technology signals a “major market shift” that will strengthen its position in Ireland’s IT market and bolster its expertise across cybersecurity, cloud and managed services.

Founded in 1998, MJ Flood’s tech division marked a diversification of its parent company into new areas of services. The group has a customer base spanning the financial services, healthcare and education sectors – which Viatel is not expected to expand further into.

Viatel CEO Paul Rellis said that the group has a “long history, best in class solutions and a highly skilled team”.

“We are confident that our mutual dedication to excellence and service will make them feel right at home with us,” he said.

As part of the deal, James Finglas, the managing director of MJ Flood Technology, will now join Viatel’s senior leadership team. The acquisition is reportedly worth €30m according to The Currency and is expected to close by the middle of the year pending regulatory approval.

“With the addition of MJ Flood Technology, we are delivering on the bold vision we have for this business. We intend to become the leading cybersecurity, connectivity and digital services business on these islands. Once all necessary approvals are in place, this acquisition will boost our capacity to deliver huge value for customers in networking, cybersecurity, cloud and Microsoft solutions.”

“Today is a great day for the customers and staff of MJ Flood Technology as we become part of Viatel Technology Group’s exciting story,” said Finglas.

“Joining Viatel creates new opportunities for our customers and staff. They can expect the same exceptional service and technical expertise they’ve come to rely on, now backed by Viatel’s broader capabilities.”

A year ago, Viatel acquired Sungard Availability Services, just months after Viatel said it was creating 50 new jobs in Ireland to support the launch of a new cybersecurity product. Previous acquisitions have included Wifiber, Nova Telecom, Irish Telecom, SupportIT and Action Point.

Find out how emerging tech trends are transforming tomorrow with our new podcast, Future Human: The Series. Listen now on Spotify, on Apple or wherever you get your podcasts.