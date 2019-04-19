COMPANIES

Weekend Takeaway: Have a cracking Easter


Image: © Thaut Images/Stock.adobe.com

Essential Easter weekend reading including Researchfest, the latest security blunder at Facebook and what Intel has decided about 5G.

Facebook reveals millions of Instagram passwords were stored in plain text

Image: © annette shaff/Stock.adobe.com

Another horrible picture of a Facebook security blunder develops, and no hip filter can make this one look pretty.

Intel shock decision raises doubts about whether 5G can revive smartphones

Man in suit smiling and talking at Mobile World Congress.

Bob Swan, Intel’s chief executive officer, at Mobile World Congress 2019. Image: Intel Corporation

The smartphone industry is in its third year of decline, but 5G may not be the antidote it needs.

Meet 8 finalists set to dazzle the audience at Researchfest 2019

Researchfest 2018 winner Eoin Murphy on the second stage of Inspirefest 2018 presenting his research.

Researchfest 2018 winner Eoin Murphy presenting his research on the second stage at Inspirefest. Image: Conor McCabe Photography

After whittling down a number of applications, the finalists for the Researchfest 2019 sci-comm competition have been revealed.

‘Ireland still has a road to travel for greater gender balance’

close-up of blonde woman in business attire smiling at the camera.

Gillian Harford. Image: 30pc Club

Gillian Harford of the 30pc Club tells us what motivated her career in promoting diversity and making the workplace a better place to be.

The story of how one science communicator turned our brains into beautiful art

Caitlin Vander Weele in a black top smiling against a background of grass and trees.

Dr Caitlin Vander Weele, neuroscientist and science communicator. Image: Caitlin Vander Weele

Dr Caitlin Vander Weele found her way to science communication by chance, and she aims to spark an artistic revolution.

Spurred on by SCA, Stripe buys Irish payments company Touchtech

Two men sit side by side while one works on an Apple computer.

Touchtech founders Shekinah Adewumi and Niall Hogan. Image: Stripe

Strong customer authentication rules to define and shape the future of fintech in Europe.

Foldgate: Samsung hit with claims its new Galaxy Fold screen breaks

Hero shot of an opened up Galaxy Fold smartphone displaying a colourful butterfly.

The Galaxy Fold. Image: Samsung

Well, at least the new foldable smartphone is not exploding.

‘Our vision, I suppose, is that every autistic person can be accepted as they are’

Inspirefest 2019 speaker Adam Harris, a young brown-haired man pictured against a black background.

Adam Harris. Image: AsIAm

Drawing upon his own experience as an autistic person, Adam Harris founded AsIAm, an organisation that is now the largest autism charity in Ireland. We found out more about the work he does in advance of his appearance at Inspirefest 2019.

Here’s how you can be more productive at work

View of a desk lit by sunlight streaming in from a nearby window, with a woman's hands typing at a laptop.

Image: © undrey/Stock.adobe.com

Struggling to focus at work? It’s a common problem, and one that can seem difficult to address, but these productivity tips should help.

Groundbreaking experiment brings dead pig brains partly back to life

Close-up of a pink brain with red veins.

Image: © Angel Simon/Stock.adobe.com

Researchers have restored basic brain functions in a dead pig, raising serious ethical questions when it comes to brain damage.