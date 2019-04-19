Weekend Takeaway: Have a cracking Easter

Essential Easter weekend reading including Researchfest, the latest security blunder at Facebook and what Intel has decided about 5G.

Another horrible picture of a Facebook security blunder develops, and no hip filter can make this one look pretty.

The smartphone industry is in its third year of decline, but 5G may not be the antidote it needs.

After whittling down a number of applications, the finalists for the Researchfest 2019 sci-comm competition have been revealed.

Gillian Harford of the 30pc Club tells us what motivated her career in promoting diversity and making the workplace a better place to be.

Dr Caitlin Vander Weele found her way to science communication by chance, and she aims to spark an artistic revolution.

Strong customer authentication rules to define and shape the future of fintech in Europe.

Well, at least the new foldable smartphone is not exploding.

Drawing upon his own experience as an autistic person, Adam Harris founded AsIAm, an organisation that is now the largest autism charity in Ireland. We found out more about the work he does in advance of his appearance at Inspirefest 2019.

Struggling to focus at work? It’s a common problem, and one that can seem difficult to address, but these productivity tips should help.

Researchers have restored basic brain functions in a dead pig, raising serious ethical questions when it comes to brain damage.