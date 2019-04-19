Weekend Takeaway: Have a cracking Easter

Essential Easter weekend reading including Researchfest, the latest security blunder at Facebook and what Intel has decided about 5G.
Facebook reveals millions of Instagram passwords were stored in plain text
Another horrible picture of a Facebook security blunder develops, and no hip filter can make this one look pretty.
Intel shock decision raises doubts about whether 5G can revive smartphones
The smartphone industry is in its third year of decline, but 5G may not be the antidote it needs.
Meet 8 finalists set to dazzle the audience at Researchfest 2019
After whittling down a number of applications, the finalists for the Researchfest 2019 sci-comm competition have been revealed.
‘Ireland still has a road to travel for greater gender balance’
Gillian Harford of the 30pc Club tells us what motivated her career in promoting diversity and making the workplace a better place to be.
The story of how one science communicator turned our brains into beautiful art
Dr Caitlin Vander Weele found her way to science communication by chance, and she aims to spark an artistic revolution.
Spurred on by SCA, Stripe buys Irish payments company Touchtech
Strong customer authentication rules to define and shape the future of fintech in Europe.
Foldgate: Samsung hit with claims its new Galaxy Fold screen breaks
Well, at least the new foldable smartphone is not exploding.
‘Our vision, I suppose, is that every autistic person can be accepted as they are’
Drawing upon his own experience as an autistic person, Adam Harris founded AsIAm, an organisation that is now the largest autism charity in Ireland. We found out more about the work he does in advance of his appearance at Inspirefest 2019.
Here’s how you can be more productive at work
Struggling to focus at work? It’s a common problem, and one that can seem difficult to address, but these productivity tips should help.
Groundbreaking experiment brings dead pig brains partly back to life
Researchers have restored basic brain functions in a dead pig, raising serious ethical questions when it comes to brain damage.