GDPR as Gaeilge: William Fry explains the new data rules in Irish

From ‘sonraí pearsanta’ to ‘cearta leasaithe’, William Fry covers the GDPR basics as Gaeilge.

It’s Seachtain na Gaeilge here in Ireland and it’s GDPR Week on Siliconrepublic.com, so the perfect time for William Fry to launch ‘GDPR as Gaeilge’, a collection of GDPR resources in the Irish language.

GDPR – the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation – will be implemented from 25 May 2018. Business owners and their employees now have 10 weeks to prepare for millions of EU citizens to have the right to exercise more control over their personal data than ever before.

As a topic, GDPR is highly relevant to all businesses Europe-wide, and the Irish-speaking business community is no exception.

As part of a wider commitment to diversity and inclusion, law firm William Fry has been staging Irish language events and initiatives throughout Seachtain na Gaeilge, a week celebrating the Irish language that concludes tomorrow (17 March) on St Patrick’s Day.

In light of this, the firm noted a lack of Irish language legal resources and is taking steps to bridge that gap, starting with a series of videos from the firm’s technology department, detailing GDPR as Gaeilge.

The videos cover the fundamentals – ‘Cad atá i gceist leis an GDPR?’ – as well as what constitutes personal data (sonraí pearsanta), and the enhanced rights (cearta leasaithe) and new level of accountability (freagracht) that will come into effect under this new regulation.

Today, 16 March, is also Lá na Meán Sóisialta, an Irish language Social Media Day. If you want to use Irish in your online posts for the occasion, check out these 25 easy teic terms to try. You can even switch your Facebook or Twitter settings to Gaeilge, or manage your Gmail through Irish by changing your socruithe (settings). Finally, check out this list of Twitter users who tweet as Gaeilge, injecting more Irish in your feed for the week that’s in it.