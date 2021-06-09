Google to allow other search engines on Android for free

The announcement comes just days after a €220m fine in France where Google agreed to make changes to its advertising business.

Android screens in Europe are going to start looking a little different as Google makes it free for other search engines to list on a user’s screen.

Google has previously operated a pay-for-play model for other search engines, requiring these search engines to pay for their place on Android through a function called Choice Screen.

Google prioritises its own search engine on smartphones with three other slots available through a bid auction process. These other search engines are required to pay Google each time a user selects an alternative on their screen with Google selecting the highest bidders.

The strategy attracted much ire from industry and regulators alike over the years.

This week’s changes stem from an EU antitrust investigation into Google – and a €4.3bn fine in 2018 – and its dominance with the Android mobile operating system. The tech giant told the European Commission that it would loosen up rules around allowing greater access to other search engines services onto Android.

Three years on, these changes will come into effect in September and will apply to devices in the EEA and UK.

“Following further feedback from the Commission, we are now making some final changes to the Choice Screen including making participation free for eligible search providers,” Oliver Bethell, director of competition legal at Google, said.

“We will also be increasing the number of search providers shown on the screen.”

Google has been quick in the past to fire back against accusations of its dominance in Android, citing research that claimed users are well aware of how to change their default search engines.

Gabriel Weinberg, chief executive of rival search engine DuckDuckGo, said the latest moves from Google were three years overdue and didn’t extend far enough.

“[It] should be on all platforms (e.g., also desktop Chrome), accessible at all times (i.e., not just on factory reset), and in all countries,” he tweeted.

The news come just a few days after Google was fined €220m by French competition authorities regarding its dominance in advertising. As a result, the tech giant agreed to make changes to its advertising business to fall in line.