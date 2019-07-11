What is HBO Max, the latest streaming service vying for dominance?

Major firms around the world are all hoping to win the race to become the most dominant force in the world of streaming. So what is HBO Max, AT&T’s upcoming offering?

There will soon be a new player entering the increasingly crowded and lucrative world of video streaming subscription services – HBO Max, the latest offering from Warner Media, which will launch in early 2020.

HBO already has two different HBO streaming services – HBO Go and HBO Now, both of which are only available to US residents. HBO Max, however, is being touted as Warner Media’s direct competitor to Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime and the also soon-to-arrive Disney+.

As well as featuring HBO programming such as Game of Thrones, The Sopranos, Big Little Lies and a catalogue of original programming, the service promises to incorporate content from CNN, DC, New Line Cinema, Tru TV, Cartoon Network and more from Warner Media’s extensive portfolio. The Wall Street Journal reports that it will cost a little more than HBO’s current pricing for its HBO Go service and could come in in the range of $16 – $17, though Warner Media has declined to confirm this.

Introducing the next big thing: HBO Max, our upcoming streaming service featuring exclusive originals and the best-of-the-best from the WarnerMedia portfolio. Learn more: https://t.co/MHHIkV0ohz pic.twitter.com/N9jb9FifIW — WarnerMedia (@WarnerMediaGrp) July 9, 2019

Launching the streaming service has been a major priority ever since telecoms giant AT&T acquired Warner Media, previously named Time Warner, in 2018 for $85.4bn. As of yet, how soon the service will go international remains murky.

Part of the HBO Max announcement contained a revelation that may make some Netflix investors squirm – the iconic sitcom ‘Friends’ is set to be exclusively licensed through the platform.

Netflix famously acquired the show for its platform for a staggering $100m. Despite that the show concluded some 15 years ago, some third-party ratings indicate that it is the one of the most-watched shows on Netflix, alongside ‘The Office’, which Netflix is also set to lose to NBC. Presumably, HBO Max is hoping to lure some subscribers away from Netflix with this move.

However ‘Friends’ will still be available internationally, which is where Netflix experiences a lot of growth. In Netflix’s latest earning reports, a weak forecast that spooked investors enough that the share price fell 1pc overnight, the company insisted it wasn’t fazed by new entrants to the market and didn’t think they would materially affect its growth.

This, coupled with advertising major DC projects such as ‘Batwoman’ and the 2017 ‘Justice League’ film, could turn the soon-to-arrive service into an extremely formidable competitor, and Netflix’s insistence that it isn’t worried may fail to placate shareholders.