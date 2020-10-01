Covid-19 has accelerated IoT adoption globally, report finds

New research from Vodafone shows that IoT integration has become a ‘higher priority’ than before for businesses due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated a number of trends across businesses and workplaces, including mass remote working, cloud computing and digital transformation as a whole. Now, new research from Vodafone has shown how IoT adoption has also accelerated.

Released today (1 October), the IoT Spotlight Report gathered responses from more than 1,600 businesses from 13 countries in May 2020, in the midst of Covid-19 restrictions.

While 73pc of respondents said they had to delay IoT projects due to restrictions, 81pc of businesses now view the integration of IoT devices as a “higher priority than before”. In fact, the report stated that financial and insurances businesses were most likely to now accelerate their IoT projects, even though the insurance sector was among the most likely to pause some projects.

Commenting on the report, Vodafone Business’s IoT director, Erik Brenneis, said leaders have realised that access to data and automated processes provides “a pathway to digitalisation”. The survey shows the role IoT plays in relation to data, with 86pc of respondents saying that IoT has changed the way they approach analytics and the value of data.

‘IoT has grown up’

Vodafone Ireland’s interim IoT country manager, Marc Daly, said IoT is changing the way companies think and operate. “IoT has grown up,” he said. “This report clearly shows how IoT as an essential technology for businesses that want to resilient, more flexible and quicker to adapt and react to change. In the current climate, it is more important than ever for businesses to become agile and flexible. This is what IoT can offer.”

While the report stated that IoT is “more trusted and used than ever before”, cybersecurity is still seen as a challenge to overcome. However, the report showed that 43pc of global respondents believe the opportunities IoT offers businesses greatly outweigh implementation challenges such as security.

The acceleration of IoT adoption shown in the report mirrors the opinions of other industry experts. Earlier this year, Frank Stoecker, CEO of German cellular IoT and M2M connectivity management platform Emnify, told Siliconrepublic.com in an interview that the pandemic is a “catalyst speeding up the trend of IoT adoption that otherwise would have happened over the course of maybe five, six or seven years”.