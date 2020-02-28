Irish businesses told to diversify supply chains as Covid-19 spreads

OCO Global’s Killian Cawley says that the Covid-19 outbreak highlights Ireland’s ‘over-reliance’ on single source supply chains in China.

On Friday (28 February), OCO Global’s trade director for Ireland, Killian Cawley, said that the coronavirus (also known as Covid-19) outbreak has highlighted Ireland’s ‘over-reliance’ on single source supply chains in China.

As some of the biggest companies in the world lament the impact that the virus has had on global trade and manufacturing, Cawley said that it is becoming increasingly apparent that significant issues could also arise for the Irish economy as Covid-19 infections increase.

OCO Global, which advises Enterprise Ireland, said that there has been “a global awakening” of the challenges associated with single source supply chains, as the outbreak highlights how inter-dependent global trade has become.

A negative impact on business growth

So far, Apple, BMW, Amazon and Alibaba are among the companies reporting major disruption to supply and business growth. Over the month of February, China reported a massive 92pc drop in car sales as the country’s lockdowns took their toll on the industry.

This will have a significant impact on the global auto trade, as last year China was the world’s biggest car market, selling just over 21m cars last year, according to Statista. The second largest market is the US.

On the topic of the potential impact that Covid-19 could have on Irish business, Cawley said that single source supply chains have, until now, been seen as a cost-effective solution to having facilities in different locations. This approach has led Irish businesses to being exposed with their core production now in China, “weakening their adaptability to market shocks”.

Cawley noted that China is Ireland’s fifth-largest market for imports, covering €4.7bn worth of goods. The impacts of Covid-19 on China’s “far-reaching” supply chain will “reverberate across all sectors of the Irish economy with stock management and inventories expected to be dramatically affected from Q2” according to OCO Global.

The Irish pharmaceutical industry, which imports €255m worth of active ingredients used in antibiotics and other common drugs is also expected to take a hit.

Minimising damage

Cawley said: “Many Irish companies are relying on the single supplier model however as the coronavirus outbreak continues to tighten its grasp on world trade, the impact on many local companies could be stark.

“Irish companies now need to assess their over-reliance on individual regions, wherever they may be and make a dramatic shift to diversify supply chains and mitigate further damage.”

OCO Global said that it plans to work with Enterprise Ireland and a number of significant Irish and international exporters to make plans to safeguard against future global disruption and protect the Irish economy in the long term.

Cawley said: “It’s not just about the current outbreak. As the world becomes increasingly interconnected and interdependent, these types of market shocks are inevitable.

“Global issues now have the potential to be more widespread and multi-faceted than any other time in history due to the nature of global travel and trade. The Irish economy needs to be adaptable and prepared that if any one region or country is affected by disease, conflict or financial upheaval, it is able to manoeuvre supply chains to other operating hubs and continue trade as before.”