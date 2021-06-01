Kainos acquires Workday operations of Finland’s Cloudator

The deal will see the Belfast-based company acquire Cloudator’s Workday services partner business and increase its reach in Europe.

Belfast software company Kainos has acquired the Workday operations of Finnish company Cloudator.

Kainos helps companies develop their digital and IT infrastructure. It is a Workday services partner, working with the US company to deploy its HR and financial management software.

Cloudator is another Workday services partner. The Finnish company’s Workday division will be integrated into the Belfast company’s operations while its other business divisions will continue as is. No financial terms were disclosed.

As part of the deal, Kainos will add 55 new employees to its ranks and expand its reach into more European markets, especially in the Nordic countries. Cloudator has offices in Finland, Sweden, Belgium, Estonia and the Netherlands.

Cloudator’s “expertise, experience and strong track record of customer delivery aligns with our business”, Kainos chief executive Brendan Mooney said.

“We are proud to be a European partner-of-choice for forward-thinking companies looking to deploy Workday’s enterprise management cloud,” he added. “This acquisition confirms Kainos as one of the largest Workday partners in the Nordics region, underpinning our ability to support the accelerating customer base here in Europe.”

Carolyn Horne, president of EMEA for Workday, said the deal will help bolster Workday’s presence in the European region.

“Our partners are a critical part of our combined success, based on our obsession with giving customers the very best expertise in the market and delivering projects on time and on budget,” she said. “Kainos’ acquisition of Cloudator is great news for our customers and we look forward to continuing our relationship with Kainos as it expands into the Nordic region, to drive this continued success in EMEA.”

Kainos recently reported revenue of £235m for the year ended March 2021, a 31pc increase on the year prior, with adjusted profit of £57m. It saw an increase in demand for its services during the pandemic.

One of the company’s biggest clients is the UK government and it is planning to enter the Canadian market. It employs more than 2,000 people.