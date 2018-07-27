COMPANIES

Weekend takeaway: Is there life on Mars?

Image: Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock

A lucky bag of sci-tech reading, from the discovery of liquid water on Mars to blockchain and its potential impact on Generation Rent.

What does discovery of liquid water on Mars actually mean?

Mars and its moons

Image: Dotted Yeti/Shutterstock

The discovery of liquid water just beneath the surface of Mars confirms a long-suspected theory, but could it hold life?

Ciara Donlon proves how one idea can change the world

Ciara Donlon speaking at Inspirefest 2018

Ciara Donlon, founder and CEO of Theya Healthcare. Image: Conor McCabe Photography

Inspirefest 2018 was bursting with outstanding ideas that have been executed to make the world a better place, and Ciara Donlon’s business is no exception.

SoftBank makes smart city IoT partnership with Dublin official

Dublin City Council chief executive Owen Keegan and Hidebumi Kitahara, vice president of SoftBank's global business strategy division.

From left: Dublin City Council chief executive Owen Keegan with Hidebumi Kitahara, vice-president of SoftBank’s global business strategy division. Image: BeachHut PR

Japanese tech giant SoftBank will be working on some smart city IoT solutions in the Irish capital.

How to make your workplace more human

Four Globoforce employees sitting in colourful chairs playing chess

Globoforce employees. Image: Connor McKenna

In the war for talent, it’s important to retain your employees by making your workplace as pleasant as possible.

How can smart cities make data a public good before time runs out?

Traditional houses in Amsterdam beside a canal. smart cities

Amsterdam has a number of smart city pilot projects. Image: Adisa/Shutterstock

While much of the public narrative around data involves breaches and misuse of private information, a new EU report argues that it could be used in positive and empowering ways.

Book-sized solar panels could power a whole home in new breakthrough

Solar panel close-up

Image: kkays2/Shutterstock

In our efforts to make solar panels even more efficient, a team of scientists has found a way of funnelling the sun’s power.

Inspirefest 2018 witnesses a $1bn vision to disrupt venture capital forever

From left: Astia advisory board member Yuka Nagashima; Backstage Capital general partner Christie Pitts; Backstage Capital founder and managing partner Arlan Hamilton; Silicon Valley Bank head of early stage banking Claire Lee; and Silicon Republic editor John Kennedy. Image: Conor McCabe Photography

From left: Astia’s Yuka Nagashima, Backstage Capital’s Christie Pitts and Arlan Hamilton, Silicon Valley Bank’s Claire Lee and Silicon Republic’s John Kennedy. Image: Conor McCabe Photography

At an investor evening in Dublin during Inspirefest 2018, leading figures from Backstage Capital, Astia and Silicon Valley Bank revealed a compelling vision for the future of venture capital, particularly in funding women and ethnic minorities.

Bricks by clicks: Could blockchain be the future of real estate?

A ConsenSys spinout called Meridio is bringing blockchain technology to the real estate market.

Image: Dencg/Shutterstock

A ConsenSys spin-out called Meridio is bringing blockchain technology to the real-estate market and could revolutionise home ownership.

Google Home designer Tríona Butler says UX is sound

Tríona Butler is the Tipperary-born and Silicon Valley-based Google Home user experience (UX) lead who spearheaded the UX design of the devices. Image: Colm Mahady

Tríona Butler. Image: Colm Mahady/Fennell Photography

Tríona Butler, the Tipperary-born but Silicon Valley-based Google Home UX lead, talks about the company’s odyssey into smart speakers and AI.

Trump Twitter attack: What exactly is online shadow banning?

Twitter app logo

Twitter logo. Image: Tero Vesalainen/Shutterstock

US president Donald Trump accused Twitter of shadow-banning Republicans, but what does that mean?

Editor John Kennedy is an award-winning technology journalist.

