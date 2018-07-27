Weekend takeaway: Is there life on Mars?

A lucky bag of sci-tech reading, from the discovery of liquid water on Mars to blockchain and its potential impact on Generation Rent.

The discovery of liquid water just beneath the surface of Mars confirms a long-suspected theory, but could it hold life?

Inspirefest 2018 was bursting with outstanding ideas that have been executed to make the world a better place, and Ciara Donlon’s business is no exception.

Japanese tech giant SoftBank will be working on some smart city IoT solutions in the Irish capital.

In the war for talent, it’s important to retain your employees by making your workplace as pleasant as possible.

While much of the public narrative around data involves breaches and misuse of private information, a new EU report argues that it could be used in positive and empowering ways.

In our efforts to make solar panels even more efficient, a team of scientists has found a way of funnelling the sun’s power.

At an investor evening in Dublin during Inspirefest 2018, leading figures from Backstage Capital, Astia and Silicon Valley Bank revealed a compelling vision for the future of venture capital, particularly in funding women and ethnic minorities.

A ConsenSys spin-out called Meridio is bringing blockchain technology to the real-estate market and could revolutionise home ownership.

Tríona Butler, the Tipperary-born but Silicon Valley-based Google Home UX lead, talks about the company’s odyssey into smart speakers and AI.

US president Donald Trump accused Twitter of shadow-banning Republicans, but what does that mean?