Three is bringing the OnePlus 7 Pro smartphone to Ireland

Three is emerging as a gateway for Chinese smartphone makers, from Xiaomi to OnePlus, into the Irish market.

The respected and coveted OnePlus smartphone brand is making its way to Ireland through mobile operator Three Ireland.

Three said that the popular Chinese smartphone brand’s OnePlus 7 Pro is available today for pre-order and will be in Three stores and on sale online from Wednesday 5 June.

The new OnePlus 7 Pro features one of the most advanced displays in the smartphone industry and boasts a fast processor speed thanks to a Snapdragon 855 processor with 12GB of RAM as well as a triple-camera array with a 48MP sensor.

The device’s display is 516 pixels per inch, with 4.49m pixels working on colour.

The device will come in Mirror Grey and will cost €219 for the 128GB version on bill pay and €709.99 on prepay.

The addition of OnePlus to its existing line-up is quite a coup for Three, which last year collaborated with another major Chinese smartphone brand, Xiaomi, on its launch into the Irish market late last year.

“OnePlus is one of the fastest-growing and most exciting brands in the technology space at the moment and we’re delighted that Three is the exclusive partner in Ireland,” explained Mark Gardiner, head of products, services and logistics at Three Ireland.

“At Three, we are committed to enhancing the lives of our customers by continuing to offer additional choice and by bringing innovation to the marketplace, and the new OnePlus partnership is a great example of this.”

What is OnePlus?

Based in Shenzhen, the company was founded five years ago by Pete Lau and Carl Pei. As well as smartphones, it manufactures headphones and power banks.

Know for its tagline ‘Never Settle’, the company originally sold its phones through an invite system at irregular intervals in order to manage significant demand for its devices.

The company ended the system in 2016 and now sells direct to 34 countries and regions worldwide, including Ireland.

The latest flagship devices, the 7 and 7 Pro, go on international release today (21 May).