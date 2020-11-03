PayPal sees a record surge in latest earnings report

While PayPal said it had one of its strongest quarters in its history, the company’s shares fell by more than 5pc.

On Monday (2 November), PayPal published its earnings report for the third quarter of 2020, with $5.46bn in revenue and $247bn in total payment volume.

Dan Schulman, president and CEO of PayPal said it was “one of the strongest in our history,” with its revenue growing 25pc year-on-year.

The payments company also added more than 15m net new active accounts, a year-on-year growth of 55pc, bringing the total to 361m active accounts by the end of the quarter. It also said it processed 4bn payment transactions, up 30pc.

PayPal’s CFO and EVP for global customer operations, John Rainey, said the company “outperformed with sustained momentum” in Q3 2020. “The strong results we are reporting today demonstrate the strength of our diversified platform, the scalability of our business, and our earnings power.”

Online shopping has been soaring worldwide amid the Covid-19 pandemic, so an increase in both user accounts and revenue to the major online payments company may not be surprising.

However, shares in the company went down by more than 5pc in extended trading on Monday. This could be due to the company not giving preliminary guidance for fiscal 2021, which it typically does on its Q3 earnings call.

PayPal did discuss its full year expectations for 2020, saying its on track to end the fiscal year with 70m net new active accounts. Total payment volume growth now expected to be approximately 30pc, while revenue growth now expected to be between 20pc and 21pc.

Going forward, Schulman said PayPal is investing to create “the most compelling and expansive digital wallet that embraces all forms of digital currencies and payments and operates seamlessly in both the physical and online worlds”.

So far this year, the company launched a QR code payment functionality that can be used by small businesses who do not have card machines and rely on cash.

More recently, the company also launched its first business debit card in Ireland, Italy, France, Spain and Austria, which it says gives its business users instant access to their funds and balance for online and physical purchases, as well as “unlimited cashback”.