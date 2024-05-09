Amazon.ie is finally launching in Ireland in 2025

It comes two years after Amazon opened its first fulfilment centre in Dublin that created 500 jobs and gave customers in Ireland access to one-day deliveries.

Amazon is finally getting an Irish store with the launch of Amazon.ie next year, the e-commerce giant announced today (9 May).

Irish users can already shop online through Amazon stores in other countries, such as the UK, Germany and the US. The new Amazon.ie website will offer users in Ireland a localised shopping experience, promising faster deliveries and eliminating inconveniences such as different currencies and customs charges.

“The launch of Amazon.ie will be great news for Irish customers and we’re looking forward to opening its virtual doors in 2025,” said John Boumphrey, Ireland & UK country manager at Amazon.

“This underscores our continued commitment to Ireland and will bring a wide selection of great value products with fast delivery to Irish customers, as well as provide great opportunities for small and medium-sized Irish businesses to reach a bigger audience at home and abroad.”

It comes two years after Amazon opened its first fulfilment centre in Dublin that created 500 jobs and gave customers in Ireland access to one-day deliveries.

Amazon has had a presence in Ireland since 2004. In 2006, it opened a customer service centre in Cork and in 2007 Amazon Web Services launched its first infrastructure region outside of the US in Ireland. Today, it has more than 6,500 employees across Cork, Dublin and Drogheda.

More than 1,000 small and medium-sized Irish businesses now sell on the platform, Amazon said, with these SMEs generating more than €150m in export sales in 2022.

“I am delighted to see Amazon continuing to grow its presence in Ireland,” said Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Peter Burke, TD. “The launch of an Irish store will enhance customer experiences in Ireland and provide a significant platform for Irish SMEs to expand their online presence and grow their business.”

Michael Lohan, CEO of IDA Ireland, said that Amazon has been a major investor in Ireland for more than two decades.

“The launch of Amazon.ie is a show of commitment to its Irish operations. It reinforces the company’s existing and strong Irish presence and will enhance the benefits already delivered to Ireland through the broad base of strategic activities it carries out here.”

The company posted strong financial results in its latest quarterly earnings report earlier this month, with net sales up 13pc and operating income from its cloud services nearly doubled.

