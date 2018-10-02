Version 1 acquires Dublin tech firm Presidion

Version 1 reveals ninth acquisition as part of its aggressive growth strategy.

Irish company Version 1’s acquisitions spree continues with the purchase of fellow Dublin firm Presidion for an undisclosed sum.

This is the ninth acquisition Version 1 has made and the second in just four months. Previous acquisitions include London HR transformation specialist Cedar Consulting in June this year.

‘This acquisition brings a team with advanced data analytics expertise to help our customers to drive evidence-based decisions’

– TOM O’CONNOR

Dublin headquartered Presidion was established 20 years ago and is a leading advanced analytics solutions and services provider in the UK and Ireland. Servicing more than 500 accounts and thousands of customers, the Presidion customer base spans across public and commercial organisations, supporting them to make more accurate evidence-based decisions.

Going global

IT service provider Version 1 secured a €90m investment from London-based investment firm Volpi Capital in April 2017 to accelerate its international growth plans. The company now employs 1,200 people and projects year-end 2018 revenues of around €120m.

Presidion will become a part of Version 1’s digital services practice, providing specialist expertise in advanced data analytics. “This acquisition brings a team with advanced data analytics expertise to help our customers to drive evidence-based decisions,” said Version 1’s CEO, Tom O’Connor.

“Version 1 is leading the way in digital transformation and this latest acquisition further consolidates our position as a market leader in digital services in the UK and Ireland.

“Together, we can provide excellent services and solutions across the full spectrum of digital services and advanced data analytics. We are excited about the opportunity to help customers build a competitive advantage and achieve significant business benefits.”