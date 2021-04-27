Price increase: How much will Spotify cost me now?

The streaming subscription service is increasing its prices for several of its plans around the world. Here’s what you need to know.

Spotify could cost you a little more from next month onwards, depending on what plan you’re on.

The music and podcast subscription service has announced price increases for several of its plans in the US, the UK and Europe.

In Ireland, those on the Student or Duo plans see an increase of €1 per month, to €5.99 and €12.99 respectively.

The Family plan, which allows an account to have up to six individual profiles, will see its price jump from €14.99 per month to €17.99 per month.

While users in the UK will see similar increases on their Student, Duo and Family plans, the US escapes some of the price hikes for now, with only the Family plan increasing from $14.99 to $15.99 for US users.

For users with an individual account, it appears they have escaped in the latest round of price increases.

Spotify investments

The price increases come at a time when Spotify has been investing heavily in several areas in recent years to strengthen its portfolio, with podcasts being a top priority.

In a letter to shareholders following its 2020 fourth quarter earnings report, the company said: “Podcast performance benefited from strong, underlying demand from advertisers with a 50pc increase in the number of companies spending in this channel versus Q3.”

At an event in February this year, it announced several new podcasts, including a multi-year with filmmaker Ava DuVernay, further highlighting the company’s podcast investment plans.

The streaming giant has also been one of several tech companies that has gone up against live-audio app Clubhouse, having announced its acquisition of Betty Labs, the company behind the live sports audio app Locker Room, last month.

According to Bloomberg, the company is also planning to hire 100 people to work on its Clubhouse rival.

As if all of that wasn’t enough, Spotify revealed earlier this month that it is dipping its toes into the hardware game with a free device for playing music in cars.

The imaginatively titled Car Thing is a lightweight device, which sits on a driver’s dashboard to allow for control of music or podcasts mid-journey.