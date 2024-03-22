The Leaders’ Room examines medtech with BD’s Sean Wall

The third episode of The Leaders’ Room podcast features Sean Wall, site lead of BD’s Research Centre Ireland in Limerick. This series has been created in partnership with IDA Ireland.

Every fortnight, The Leaders’ Room podcast sees host Ann O’Dea get up close and personal with studio guests, the Irish-based leaders of some of the world’s leading technology, health-tech, finance and engineering companies with operations in Ireland.

As well as getting their insights on the nature of good leadership, the series also gets their expert views on the trends that are shaping their sectors.

Episode one featured Jane Dawson-Howe, country manager of Slalom, who offered some great insights into organisational clarity. Episode two saw HPE managing director of Ireland, Ray McGann, share his thoughts on leadership in the technology sector, with a focus on AI.

The latest episode takes a closer look at Ireland’s thriving medical technology sector, with Sean Wall, site lead at BD’s Limerick-based Research Centre Ireland, which serves most of BD’s global business units.

A major medtech company that is in existence for more than 125 years, BD produces some 36bn products a year across a wide breadth of diagnostics and therapeutics devices with more than 77,000 employees worldwide. In Ireland as well as globally, attracting the best talent in areas as diverse as software development, life sciences, cybersecurity and finance is a major priority for the organisation.

Wall discusses servant leadership, trends in the medtech sector, compliance and attracting and retaining diverse talent as well as the impact that the demand for AI is having on his sector, and the necessity for a thoughtful and considered approach to its use in areas relating to human health.

