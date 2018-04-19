Eventbrite acquires Spanish events player Ticketea

Acquisition of Ticketea will give Eventbrite greater exposure to music events in Europe.

Online ticketing giant Eventbrite has acquired Spain’s leading ticketing platform Ticketea for an undisclosed sum.

Ticketea helps people to find and purchase tickets for a variety of live experiences, including festivals, concerts and performing arts shows.

The acquisition follows Eventbrite’s purchase of Dutch ticketing player Ticketscript in January last year.

The M&A strategy helps to solidify Eventbrite’s position as a mid-market and self-service ticketing platform for Europe.

“Ticketea’s innovative approach to solving challenges for both event creators and seekers, including a robust discovery platform, has helped them achieve impressive brand equity and a strong leadership position in not only Spain, but the broader southern European market,” said Julia Hartz, CEO and co-founder of Eventbrite.

“There is incredible synergy between our two companies from a business, platform and brand perspective. We’re thrilled to welcome their talented team, who shares our core mission of bringing people together through live experiences to the Eventbrite family.”

Hitting the right note

The acquisition of Ticketea will extend Eventbrite’s footprint in music in particular, bringing leading festivals such as Arenal Sound, Viña Rock, Low Festival and Dreambeach to Eventbrite’s roster of iconic music customers around the world, including Newport Folk Festival, Pitchfork Music Festival, Vrienden van Amstel Live, Tomorrowland Spain, Sonus Festival, BigCityBeats and Rainbow Serpent.

Ticketea also helps to sell tickets for prominent entertainment events and brands, including the Billy Elliot musical, Cirque du Soleil and Museo Nacional del Prado.

“We have been building a significant market presence in Spain for nearly a decade and it’s exciting to be recognised by the global leader in event technology as they invest more heavily in our growing market,” said Javier Andres, co-founder and CEO of Ticketea, who will join Eventbrite as country director of Spain and Portugal.

“Joining forces brings tremendous value to our customers, who will now benefit from Eventbrite’s proven track record of innovation, global team and deep resources.

“We look forward to extending the impact of both our team and technology far beyond country borders to the more than 180 countries and territories where their powerful platform gives rise to millions of events today.”