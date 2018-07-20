Weekend takeaway: Welcome to tomorrow

Essential sci-tech reading including flying taxis, broadband-emitting balloons and meteor showers on-demand. Welcome to tomorrow … today.

Earlier this week, Aston Martin joined a growing list of companies to showcase a flying taxi concept, making the technology more and more mainstream.

A Japanese start-up aims to light up the night’s sky with artificial meteor showers as soon as the beginning of the next decade.

Alphabet’s Project Loon will work with Telkom Kenya to provide internet service to parts of the country starting in 2019.

Without diversity in machine learning, AI is doomed to have unconscious bias. But, it doesn’t have to be this way.

A new study claims patients undergoing one of the most common surgical procedures in the western world might be wasting their time.

Peer support and learning from others is critical if we are to enable more women entrepreneurs to succeed.

Facebook has agreed to share the bulk of the data it has relating to the recent referendum on the Eighth Amendment in Ireland.

Regardless of what area within the thriving tech industry you want to get into, there are a few emerging trends you need to be aware of that will dictate the most important skills for you to develop.

A UK government panel has issued a report into the security status of Huawei products, with fairly inconclusive results.

Gone are the days where polishing a single Word document was enough to achieve your career aims. Now, you have to worry about your personal brand online.

Street art in Montreal: The Jetsons. Image: Meunierd/Shutterstock