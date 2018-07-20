COMPANIES

Weekend takeaway: Welcome to tomorrow


48 minutes ago28 Views

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedInShare on Google+Pin on PinterestShare on RedditEmail this to someone

Street art in Montreal: The Jetsons. Image: Meunierd/Shutterstock

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedInShare on Google+Pin on PinterestShare on RedditEmail this to someone

Essential sci-tech reading including flying taxis, broadband-emitting balloons and meteor showers on-demand. Welcome to tomorrow … today.

Aston Martin reveals its wild flying taxi concept to the public

Aston Martin Volante Vision concept

Aston Martin’s Volante Vision concept in flight. Image: Eleanor Bentall/Aston Martin

Earlier this week, Aston Martin joined a growing list of companies to showcase a flying taxi concept, making the technology more and more mainstream.

Meteor showers on demand will be the fireworks display of the future

Meteor shower

Image: SKY2015/Shutterstock

A Japanese start-up aims to light up the night’s sky with artificial meteor showers as soon as the beginning of the next decade.

Alphabet’s Loon to deliver balloon-based internet to Kenya

Loon Balloon floating in the air

Loon Balloon floating in the air. Image: Google

Alphabet’s Project Loon will work with Telkom Kenya to provide internet service to parts of the country starting in 2019.

AI can cause unconscious bias – but it could also be the solution

Alexa Gorman, global vice-president, SAP.iO Fund and Foundry speaking at Inspirefest

Alexa Gorman, global vice-president, SAP.iO Fund and Foundry Image: Conor McCabe Photography

Without diversity in machine learning, AI is doomed to have unconscious bias. But, it doesn’t have to be this way.

Most common surgery in the western world might be unnecessary

Surgery taking place

Image: XiXinXing/Shutterstock

A new study claims patients undergoing one of the most common surgical procedures in the western world might be wasting their time.

NDRC’s Helen Fullen: ‘Women are underrepresented in entrepreneurship’

Helen Fullen, pre-accelerator leader at NDRC, on stage at Inspirefest. Image: Conor McCabe Photography

Helen Fullen, pre-accelerator leader at NDRC, on stage at Inspirefest. Image: Conor McCabe Photography

Peer support and learning from others is critical if we are to enable more women entrepreneurs to succeed.

Facebook to lift the lid on Eighth Amendment referendum data

Facebook has agreed to share the bulk of the data it has relating to the recent referendum on the Eighth Amendment in Ireland.

Jobseekers need to be aware of these emerging industry trends

Businessmen at a mahogany table holding a job interview using laptop, iPad, and papers. Jobseekers need to be aware of these emerging industry trends

Image: shutter_o/Shutterstock

Regardless of what area within the thriving tech industry you want to get into, there are a few emerging trends you need to be aware of that will dictate the most important skills for you to develop.

UK authorities release report detailing Huawei security risks

A UK government panel has issued a report into the security status of Huawei products, with fairly inconclusive results.

Your guide to building your personal brand online

Woman using laptop at home to create her personal brand online

Image: g-stockstudio/Shutterstock

Gone are the days where polishing a single Word document was enough to achieve your career aims. Now, you have to worry about your personal brand online.

Street art in Montreal: The Jetsons. Image: Meunierd/Shutterstock