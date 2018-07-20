Weekend takeaway: Welcome to tomorrow

Essential sci-tech reading including flying taxis, broadband-emitting balloons and meteor showers on-demand. Welcome to tomorrow … today.
Aston Martin reveals its wild flying taxi concept to the public
Earlier this week, Aston Martin joined a growing list of companies to showcase a flying taxi concept, making the technology more and more mainstream.
Meteor showers on demand will be the fireworks display of the future
A Japanese start-up aims to light up the night’s sky with artificial meteor showers as soon as the beginning of the next decade.
Alphabet’s Loon to deliver balloon-based internet to Kenya
Alphabet’s Project Loon will work with Telkom Kenya to provide internet service to parts of the country starting in 2019.
AI can cause unconscious bias – but it could also be the solution
Without diversity in machine learning, AI is doomed to have unconscious bias. But, it doesn’t have to be this way.
Most common surgery in the western world might be unnecessary
A new study claims patients undergoing one of the most common surgical procedures in the western world might be wasting their time.
NDRC’s Helen Fullen: ‘Women are underrepresented in entrepreneurship’
Peer support and learning from others is critical if we are to enable more women entrepreneurs to succeed.
Facebook to lift the lid on Eighth Amendment referendum data
Facebook has agreed to share the bulk of the data it has relating to the recent referendum on the Eighth Amendment in Ireland.
Jobseekers need to be aware of these emerging industry trends
Regardless of what area within the thriving tech industry you want to get into, there are a few emerging trends you need to be aware of that will dictate the most important skills for you to develop.
UK authorities release report detailing Huawei security risks
A UK government panel has issued a report into the security status of Huawei products, with fairly inconclusive results.
Your guide to building your personal brand online
Gone are the days where polishing a single Word document was enough to achieve your career aims. Now, you have to worry about your personal brand online.
