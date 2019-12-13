Everything we know about the newly announced Xbox Series X

Microsoft says that the Xbox Series X could possibly run at 8K resolution. The console will also come with a new wireless controller, which Xbox says has been refined to accommodate more users.

Microsoft has unveiled its next video games console – the Xbox Series X – which the firm says will be the “most powerful” ever.

The gaming giant first announced a new console in the summer under the codename Project Scarlett.

Now the firm has confirmed its next flagship device has a new name and a new shape – moving to a taller cylinder design in contrast to the flat box of previous Xbox consoles and promising a better performance than ever.

It will launch at the end of 2020.

Writing in a blog post on the new console, Xbox boss Phil Spencer said: “Xbox Series X will be our fastest, most powerful console ever and set a new bar for performance, speed and compatibility, allowing you to bring your gaming legacy, thousands of games from three generations and more forward with you.

“Its industrial design enables us to deliver four times the processing power of Xbox One X in the most quiet and efficient way, something that is critically important in delivering truly immersive gameplay.

“We also designed Xbox Series X to support both vertical and horizontal orientation. It’s bold and unique, very much like our fans around the world and the team of collaborators and innovators who built it.”

New controller and potential for 8K resolution

The console will come with a new wireless controller, which Xbox said had been “refined” to accommodate more people. The company previously developed an adaptive controller for people with disabilities.

A new game in the popular first-person shooter Halo series – Halo Infinite – had already been confirmed as a launch game for the Series X, but during The Game Awards in the US on Thursday night where the new console was unveiled, a second title was confirmed for the console.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, a sequel to the award-winning Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice was unveiled, using footage captured from the Series X engine.

“The footage shared tonight was captured in-engine and reflects the power of Xbox Series X available to developers to deliver new universes, experiences and games in ways you have never imagined,” Mr Spencer said.

Xbox said the new console will run games at 4K resolution – double that of HD – with the possibility of running 8K resolution, and will also process faster so as to “eliminate” loading times around games.

The end of 2020 will be a busy time for the gaming industry, with fellow industry heavyweight Sony set to launch its own next-generation console, the PlayStation 5.

