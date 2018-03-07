All Advice People Employers Jobs
Learn more about life at Amgen
EMPLOYERS

Life at

Amgen

See our jobs
Life at Amgen
Life at Amgen

At Amgen, we believe in a ‘biology first’ approach. We use cutting-edge science and technology to study the subtlest biological mechanisms in search of therapies that will improve the lives of those who suffer from serious diseases. Amgen believes the cure for disease can be found inside each and every one of us. Amgen’s mission attracts a workforce committed to making a difference for others. Making that positive difference is ingrained in Amgen’s business and culture.

We're hiring!

Check out open jobs at Amgen

People

725790Life at Amgen

Transitioning from university to ‘the forefront of the biotechnology industry’

After finishing his chemical engineering degree, Alan Coady set forth to find a job that could both excite and educate him. Amgen satisfied all those needs and more.

Read More
720949Life at Amgen

Inspiring future innovation: How Amgen does corporate social responsibility

The Amgen Foundation’s science education programmes in Ireland have directly benefited 533 life sciences teachers and brought subjects to life for more than 59,000 secondary-school students.

Read More
715820Life at Amgen

Amgen’s graduate programme opens up a range of opportunities

Want to know what a graduate programme is like at one of the world’s leading biotechnology companies?

Read More

What is it that makes Amgen different? It puts its patients and its staff above all else. We spoke to Eoghan Sheils, Sarah Oxley and Mark Fitzgibbon about what makes Amgen special.

Kashmira Zahoor, graduate

‘I am seen as a valuable employee within Amgen, contributing to the future success of the company.’

Browse Amgen news on Silicon Republic

What is the company culture like at Amgen?

What is the company culture like at Amgen?

07 Mar 2018 989 Views

Transitioning from university to ‘the forefront of the biotechnology industry’

Transitioning from university to ‘the forefront of the biotechnology industry’

23 Jan 2018 392 Views

Inspiring future innovation: How Amgen does corporate social responsibility

Inspiring future innovation: How Amgen does corporate social responsibility

06 Dec 2017 797 Views

Amgen’s graduate programme opens up a range of opportunities

Amgen’s graduate programme opens up a range of opportunities

17 Nov 2017 686 Views

Amgen’s Adrian Bennis: Ireland at the cutting edge of fighting cancer

Amgen’s Adrian Bennis: Ireland at the cutting edge of fighting cancer

06 Dec 2016 1.08k Views

Amgen top dog as pharma industry award winners named

Amgen top dog as pharma industry award winners named

14 Oct 2016 749 Views

Load more Loading Loading