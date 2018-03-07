Life at Amgen

At Amgen, we believe in a ‘biology first’ approach. We use cutting-edge science and technology to study the subtlest biological mechanisms in search of therapies that will improve the lives of those who suffer from serious diseases. Amgen believes the cure for disease can be found inside each and every one of us. Amgen’s mission attracts a workforce committed to making a difference for others. Making that positive difference is ingrained in Amgen’s business and culture.