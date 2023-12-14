Most Irish businesses faced cyberattacks in 2023, survey claims

The Grant Thornton survey also suggests that most Irish businesses believe AI will make them more susceptible to cyberattacks.

Cyberattacks remain a constant threat for Irish businesses, as the ones who manage to avoid them appear to be in the minority.

That’s according to a new survey by Grant Thornton, which paints a concerning picture around Ireland’s cybersecurity landscape. The organisation spoke to 221 professionals across a variety of industries to learn about their preparedness and the threats they have faced this year.

According to the results of the survey, nearly 60pc of businesses in Ireland experienced a cyberattack over the past year. Despite this threat, nearly 20pc of businesses said they don’t have a cybersecurity policy in place.

The results also suggest an element of complacency among businesses, as more than 72pc said they are somewhat prepared for future attacks, but more than 32pc of respondents said they had not received cybersecurity training in the past 12 months.

Grant Thornton said the lack of training was a concern as staff require regular cybersecurity training to be aware of current threats and to be able to respond to attacks effectively.

“There is an acute awareness of the increasing risk of cybersecurity attacks in Ireland and internationally,” said Grant Thornton Ireland cyber partner Mike Harris. “Yet, there remains significant vulnerabilities in organisations through the absence of robust controls and threat mitigation plans.”

Many businesses appear to be concerned with the rise of AI, as 77pc of the respondents believe this technology will make businesses more susceptible to cyberattacks. This is similar to the results of a PwC report earlier this year, which found that more than half of the business leaders they surveyed expect generative AI to lead to “catastrophic” cyberattacks in the near future.

“The advent of AI and the ways in which these technologies are coming onstream require a refocus of efforts to protect and mitigate cyberattacks across every sector, the absence of which can be devastating to organisations,” Harris said.

