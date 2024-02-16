Why businesses need to reinvent themselves with AI at their core

Andy Brookes, CTO of Faculty, discusses the challenges of AI transformation and why a ‘human-first AI culture’ is vital.

Andy Brookes is the co-founder and CTO of Faculty, a tech company that provides software, consulting and services related to AI.

Prior to co-founding Faculty in 2015, Brookes led an engineering team at investment management firm BlackRock. Over the tenure of his career he has achieved a number of impressive accomplishments, such as building the NHS Covid early warning system and various mission-critical projects for the UK Ministry of Defence.

In his current role as CTO, Brookes leads Faculty’s technical teams and works on Faculty’s AI operating system, Frontier, which he says involves working with a broad range of technologies such as advanced AI models, simulation, optimization and causal inference.

“Since co-founding Faculty almost a decade ago my role and responsibilities have been in regular shift,” says Brookes. “One thing that has remained constant is that of building a high-performance technology organisation of engineers and data scientists.

“That is the foundation that all of our past successes have been built on and what will drive our future successes.”

What are some of the biggest challenges you’re facing in the current IT landscape and how are you addressing them?

In my view the biggest challenge all organisations are facing is that of transitioning into ‘the AI era’. The past two decades have been about digital transformation, focusing on cloud migration, data management and agile software development. Yet, many enterprises are still catching up with transforming their digital core. Now, with AI transformation on the horizon, the urgency is even greater.

AI is no longer just a topic of discussion in tech circles but has become the most pressing agenda item in boardrooms across the globe. The stakes couldn’t be higher; it is becoming increasingly clear that AI will be an extinction event for many companies. A staggering three out of four executives have acknowledged that if their organisations do not effectively scale AI within the next five years, they risk going out of business.

To address this challenge head-on, our approach is deeply rooted in the philosophy that businesses must reinvent themselves with AI at their core. As Accenture CEO Julie Sweet stated, “We are now embarking on the age of AI, and companies will need to reinvent how they operate with AI at the core.” This transformation goes beyond merely adopting AI technologies; it involves a fundamental shift in how we think about operations, decision-making and innovation.

What are your thoughts on digital transformation in a broad sense within your industry? How are you addressing it in your company?

Digital transformation, in its broadest sense, represents a fundamental shift in how businesses operate and deliver value to their customers. Transformation is not just about adopting new technologies; it’s about rethinking old paradigms and embracing a future where technology, particularly AI, is a central pillar of business strategy. The journey towards digital transformation is complex, fraught with challenges and the stakes couldn’t be higher. Few leaders truly understand the best path forward, and business survival hinges on making the right strategic decisions.

AI transformation stands out as particularly daunting. The technology itself is incredibly powerful, offering the potential for significant productivity and efficiency gains. However, to get this value requires a fundamental reshaping of business operations and a commitment to long-term, transformational investment. This is not about seeking marginal gains or ticking boxes; it’s about fundamentally reimagining the role of technology within a company.

At Faculty, we are acutely aware of these challenges and the critical importance of navigating them successfully. We believe that the right approach to digital transformation involves partnering with experts who have the right track record and have the expertise to use these cutting-edge technologies.

Sustainability has become a key objective for businesses in recent years. What are your thoughts on how this can be addressed from an IT perspective?

Sustainability is now a crucial business objective, and from an IT perspective, leveraging AI offers a compelling pathway to achieving it. AI has the potential to revolutionise sustainability efforts by optimising operations, reducing waste and minimising carbon footprints. For instance, AI has enhanced energy efficiency in data centres and streamlined supply chains, leading to significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.

In the next one, two, five or 10 years, the integration of AI into sustainability efforts will likely evolve from a competitive edge into a business necessity. As such, it’s essential for businesses to start incorporating sustainable practices and technologies now. This involves not only adopting AI and other technologies but also ensuring that these technologies are deployed in a responsible and ethical manner. It requires a holistic approach that considers the environmental, economic, and social impacts of technological adoption.

What big tech trends do you believe are changing the world and your industry specifically? Which of these trends are you most excited about and why?

It’s probably no surprise that I think that AI is the technology that’s going to stand out as the transformative force of the next decade. Over the next 12 months, I anticipate several key trends in AI capability and safety that promise to accelerate this transformation.

Firstly, the integration of AI into everyday products is set to increase, enhancing user experiences and opening up new avenues for interaction with technology. This period of innovation is crucial as we refine how AI interfaces with users, making technology more intuitive and accessible.

Secondly, the emergence of industry-specific AI models, such as GPT variants tailored for specific sectors or professions will have a big impact. These smaller language models designed for niche tasks, promise not only lower costs and faster operations but also greater precision and relevance to specific sectors.

AI’s impact on decision-making in high-performance organisations cannot be overstated. Analogous to Google Maps guiding drivers to their destinations, AI will offer businesses unprecedented insights and pathways to navigate complex decision-making landscapes. This transformation will redefine strategic planning and operational efficiency.

The growing importance of AI skills across the workforce is another trend I find particularly exciting. Beyond data scientists and machine learning engineers, there will be a surge in demand for domain experts who understand AI’s capabilities and can apply this knowledge to their specific fields. The consequent rise in AI literacy and targeted training programmes will equip employees with the skills needed to thrive in an AI-driven future.

What are your thoughts on how we can address the security challenges currently facing your industry?

Addressing the security challenges of AI transformation requires a multifaceted approach that integrates robust governance, connected systems and a human-first AI culture. A successful AI transformation is not just about adopting new technologies but also ensuring these technologies are safe, ethical and aligned with broader societal objectives.

A baked-in AI safety framework is essential. This means developing robust governance structures that prevent AI-generated hallucinations, biased results or the spread of misinformation. Such a framework should facilitate easy adaptation to new regulations and compliance regimes, ensuring that as the legal landscape evolves, our AI systems can adapt seamlessly. Moreover, automated monitoring of large language model content for inappropriate, confidential, or biased information is critical to maintain trust and integrity in AI applications.

Adopting a connected system approach is another cornerstone of addressing security challenges. AI models should not be built and deployed in isolation. Instead, they should be linked to business processes, KPIs and governance systems.

Finally, a human-first AI culture is vital. As AI transforms business operations, leaders must manage both people and AI in harmony. It’s imperative to build systems that augment human capabilities rather than replace them. This approach ensures that AI enriches the workplace, enhancing the decision-making process at every level – whether strategic, operational or administrative.

