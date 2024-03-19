Fujitsu confirms data breach after finding malware on systems

Fujitsu said it hasn’t received reports of personal information being misused as a result of the breach and that it is investigating how its systems got infected with malware.

Japanese ICT giant Fujitsu has confirmed that it suffered a data breach after malware entered multiple computer systems.

The company said it detected the presence of malware on multiple work computers and found that data containing customer information may have been exfiltrated as a result. Fujitsu said that it disconnected the affected computers after the malware was discovered.

The company is investigating how the malware made its way onto its computer systems and has informed affected customers. Fujitsu apologised for the “concern and inconvenience” caused by the data breach, according to a translated statement from the company.

The potential data breach is a concern due to the size of Fujitsu, which employs 124,000 staff worldwide and reported annual revenue of more than 3.7trn yen as of March 2023. The company has a large global presence and operates in various sectors including cloud and IT.

Fujitsu did not specify what details are included in the customer data that may have been stolen. The company claims it has not received reports of personal information being misused as a result of the breach.

Colin Little, a security engineer at Centripetal, said identifying malware and possible data extortion can be a “disorienting experience” for clients and that it is “an all-too-common finding in the world we live in today”.

“If a global company with as much money and human resources is having the same struggle as the rest of us to limit the depth and damage of intrusions, a different approach is required to be proactive against today’s cyberthreat,” Little said.

Data breaches can sometimes lead to odd consequences. Last month, a breach of US company Wyze briefly allowed around 13,000 people to see into the homes of other users.

Recently, a coalition of US intelligence agencies claim that Volt Typhoon, a group of hackers allegedly backed by the Chinese state, had access to critical US infrastructure for at least five years.

