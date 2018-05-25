Weekend takeaway: GDPR is here

Everything you need to know about GDPR now that it’s here as well as predicting the future of technology and smart pills.

Austrian data privacy activist Max Schrems is quick off the mark and is already taking Facebook and Google to task under GDPR.

As GDPR comes into law today across Europe, the balance of power will shift from tech giants to people, says Ireland’s Data Protection Commissioner, Helen Dixon.

GDPR chaos as many US news sites temporarily unavailable in EU

Several high-profile US news websites have been taken offline in Europe as the GDPR deadline arrives.

The E3 Institute will provide 1,800 new STEM places for students in Ireland.

What is said on Alexa should stay on Alexa.

The tech ambassador for Ireland’s mid-west Janice O’Connell has developed a strategy that the rest of Ireland should heed.

On the back of Fjord releasing its 2018 trends report, we sat down with the company’s co-founder to discuss the most important trends to consider when creating products for the consumer of today.

Do you remember what you were doing at this time yesterday? Or last week? Do you even remember what the headline was? (You can just look at it again.) If you answered ‘no’ to any of these questions, these memory techniques may be just what you need.

In the near future, digestion issues may be diagnosed in real time just by swallowing this powerful smart pill.

Dr Lisa O’Donoghue, CEO of Votechnik, has developed a more efficient way to recycle TVs safely – and it all started with Star Trek. She spoke to Dr Claire O’Connell.