Ireland’s digital quality of life index has modestly improved since 2020

Ireland’s digital quality of life continues to improve, however it still ranks roughly in the middle of its European neighbours.

Ireland is number 24 when it comes to digital quality of life (DQL), up four places on its ranking last year.

This is according to a report which measures and ranks the DQL of 110 countries worldwide.

The report, carried out by VPN service company Surfshark, found that Irish people’s digital quality of life has improved since 2020, when it ranked at number 28. Its ranking index is 0.65, placing it above the average global ranking of just over 0.5.

Although Ireland’s ranking improved since last year, it is still only 15th out of 38 European countries.

In terms of its internet quality, Ireland has some progress to make, especially where mobile speed and stability are concerned. Ireland’s rank for mobile speed (34.18 Mbps) and stability only comes in around the top 60.

Compared to its neighbours in the UK, Ireland ranks lower in terms of internet affordability, internet quality, e-infrastructure, e-security and e-government.

The news is not all bad, however.

Irish internet ranked well for affordability, coming in at number 24. According to Surfshark, Irish people have to work 1 hour 40 minutes to afford the cheapest broadband internet package, which comes in at 13 minutes less than in 2020.

Mobile internet affordability ranked at 11 and Ireland’s mobile internet speed is one of the fastest growing worldwide.

In terms of electronic infrastructure, Ireland also performed well, coming in at number 18.

Electronic security saw us fare less well, ranking 30th. This score was significantly behind other countries in Europe, including the UK, Germany, France and Belgium.

Northern European countries, including Ireland, have a higher DQL than almost two thirds (63pc) of the world.

Denmark came in top, scoring first place for digital quality of life for its citizens, followed by Korea in second place and Finland in third. Israel and the US came in at fourth and fifth respectively.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.