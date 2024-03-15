NovaUCD and Furthr among top start-up hubs in Europe

Belfast-based Catalyst is the third hub from the island of Ireland to make it into the inaugural Financial Times list.

Three entrepreneurship centres across the island of Ireland have made it onto a list of top start-up hubs across 21 countries in Europe.

NovaUCD, Furthr and Catalyst have bagged spots in the inaugural Financial Times ranking of Europe’s leading start-up hubs.

Germany’s UnternehmerTUM, a centre for innovation and start-ups based in Munich, topped the list of 125 hubs published this week while Belgium’s Hexa and the UK’s SETsquared, Founders Factory and Growth Studio rounded out the top five spots.

Belfast-based Catalyst was the highest ranked start-up hub from Ireland at rank 40, while Dublin’s Furthr and NovaUCD came in at 74 and 81 respectively. In total, the UK and Ireland had 26 hubs featured in the list – the highest of any geographical region.

“I am delighted to see that NovaUCD has been recognised by the Financial Times and Statista as one of the leading start-up hubs in Europe, and it is a great honour to be included in the inaugural report,” said Tom Flanagan, director of enterprise and commercialisation at NovaUCD, which was the only ranked hub based in an Irish university.

According to Flanagan, NovaUCD has supported more 550 start-ups since it was established in 2003. This includes Aer Therapeutics, Corlytics, Equal1, Manna Drone Delivery, Output Sports, SuperNode and Wayflyer, attracting more than €1.3bn in funding.

“We really appreciate this recognition and look forward to launching new innovative programmes and activities to support the next generation of start-ups with global ambitions.”

Catalyst is an independent, non-profit science and technology hub that supports innovation and entrepreneurship in Northern Ireland from campuses in Belfast and Derry. It is ranked 10th within the UK and Ireland region in the FT list.

Steve Orr, chief executive of Catalyst, said that the ranking comes at a good time for the hub.

“As Catalyst prepares to mark 25 years since we first opened our doors in Belfast, it is hugely encouraging to be ranked amongst the top start-up hubs in Europe. [Our] vision is to create opportunity for all from world-leading innovation and I continue to believe the talent and quality of the entrepreneurs we have here in Northern Ireland is as good as, if not better than, anywhere in the world,” he said.

“That the FT has recognised Catalyst’s contribution is a good sign that the support we provide to Northern Ireland’s innovation sector is making a difference to their growth and success. But as we celebrate our 25th anniversary, I’m also confident that there is much more to come.”

Furthr was formerly known as Dublin BIC. It includes Dublin’s Guinness Enterprise Centre, The Innovation Exchange, Creative Skillnet and a venture capital branch called Furthr VC.

