Has the cryptocurrency gold rush come to an end? Nvidia thinks so

Nvidia says the demand for its graphics chips from cryptocurrency miners has plummeted.

Earlier this week, Intel disclosed details of a new vulnerability. L1TF or Foreshadow affects Intel Core and Xeon processors and it can be exploited to read data from Intel’s security guard extensions technology. Read our full run-down here.

As the Google plan for the distrust of Symantec web certificates rolls on, new research shows that many websites are still using them. This could cause some major problems for websites, particularly in e-commerce.

In other Google news, the company landed in hot water about its location tracking methods and the language it uses to explain the process.

A new study from the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism shows that GDPR has changed how news sites use cookies in just a few months. Read on for your fill of enterprise news.

Cryptocurrency gold rush dries up for Nvidia

According to Nvidia, sales of its graphics chips to cryptocurrency miners have dwindled even faster than previous expectations. Founder and CEO Jensen Huang said that although Nvidia’s core markets exceeded predictions, its cryptocurrency market “largely disappeared”. He added that the company projects “no cryptomining going forward”.

Demand for graphics chips had shot up, as they excel in making a number of small calculations at the same time. This capability is ideal for mining cryptocurrencies. Nvidia had expected around $100m in sales of chips purchased by cryptocurrency miners for Q2. In reality, the total sits at $18m.

Hacking election results is child’s play

At Defcon this year, an 11-year-old boy was able to hack into a replica of the Florida state election website and change voting results found there in under 10 minutes.

A group of children attempted to hack 13 imitation websites linked to voting in several US states. Emmett Brewer was able to access a replica of the Florida secretary of states’ website.

Some people criticised the conference’s environment due to its ‘unrealistic’ nature, but Defcon said: “At a time when there is significant concern about the integrity of our election system, the public needs now more than ever to know that election equipment has been rigorously evaluated and that vulnerabilities are not just being swept under the rug.”

Facebook awards $200,000 to winners of its Internet Defense Prize

Facebook started the Internet Defense Prize in partnership with USENIX. It aims to recognise research intended to improve internet security.

According to Dark Reading, the prize awards $100,000 to the author(s) of the winning paper. This year’s top prizewinners were from KU Leuven and their research focused on improving the ways browsers prevent cross-site attacks and third-party tracking using cookies.

UK researchers spot a serious WordPress PHP flaw

A researcher from UK cybersecurity firm Secarma, Sam Thomas, presented findings about a serious WordPress PHP flaw. PHP is a general-purpose scripting language. By uploading a specially crafted file to the targeted app, attackers can trigger a file operation through the ‘phar://’ stream wrapper.

This then triggers flaws that can force the app to ‘unserialise’ metadata contained in the file. Malicious code could potentially be an outcome of the flaw. WordPress was notified of the problem in February of 2017, but Secarma says it has not fully rectified the issue.

A Nvidia graphics chip used in cryptocurrency activity. Image: B.Zhorov/Shutterstock