Perimeter 81 announces $10m Series A funding and SonicWall partnership

Perimeter 81 has announced a partnership with SonicWall to provide a new unified network.

Israel-based zero-trust cloud network provider Perimeter 81 has announced a $10m Series A funding round today (21 November), led by network security firm SonicWall, Spring Ventures and existing investors.

SonicWall and Perimeter 81 have also revealed a new partnership that will provide a unified network and security platform.

“As we see greater numbers of companies, from SMBs to enterprises and governments, making the move to a perimeter-less organisation largely supported by cloud services, Perimeter 81 has seen tremendous growth,” said Amit Bareket, co-founder and CEO of Perimeter 81.

“Integrating SonicWall’s security features into Perimeter 81’s platform will enable businesses to more easily secure access to local network resources, cloud environments and business applications, with a seamless and highly intuitive SaaS solution.

“Our partnership with SonicWall will fill a rapidly growing demand from enterprise and government customers to isolate services and applications from the threat-filled world of the public internet, and to instead provide compartmentalised access to applications on an as-needed basis.”

‘Securing the modern organisation’

SonicWall president and CEO Bill Conner added: “This relationship will allow us to provide a wide range of businesses, from SMBs to Fortune 500s and governments, with our Capture Cloud platform and real-time breach detection and prevention solutions, while allowing them to adopt a zero-trust security architecture that delivers tremendous efficacy in securing the modern organisation.

“Going forward, our customers and partners have choices between on-premise, cloud, and now secure network-as-a-service, all with integrated management within Capture Security services.”

Perimeter 81 has raised $15m to date, according to Crunchbase. Earlier this year, its first funding round raised $5m, led by Spring Ventures and supported by JAL Ventures.

The company was first founded in 2018 by Bareket and chief product officer Sagi Gidali, who are former members of the Israeli Defence Force’s elite intelligence unit. They met at Tel Aviv University in 2012 while studying computer science and also founded SaferVPN.

SonicWall, a former subsidiary of Dell Technologies, provides a range of network security and content control internet appliances.