Shape Security valued at $1bn following $51m funding round

Shape Security CEO Derek Smith announced that an IPO is also in the pipeline for the company.

On Thursday (12 September), Santa Clara enterprise security firm Shape Security announced that it had raised $51m a recent Series F funding round.

The funding round was led by C5 Capital. There was additional participation from returning investors Kleiner Perkins, HPE Growth, Norwest Ventures Partners, Focus Ventures, JetBlue Technology Ventures, Top Tier Capital Partners and Epic Ventures.

To date, Shape Security has raised $183m. In a statement regarding the recent funding round, the company also revealed that it has a pre-money valuation of $1bn.

The anti-fraud company, which is headquartered in London, has offices across Europe in the Middle East. It was founded in 2011.

Shape Security is used to defend some of the world’s largest enterprises from fraud against their online applications, including more than half of all online banking in North America. The company also serves global brands across telecommunications, e-commerce, government, travel and hospitality, insurance, and healthcare.

In a statement, Shape said that it is a world leader in online fraud prevention, meaning that it “protects more accounts from fraud than all other providers in the space combined.”

Plans

According to a number of reports, Shape’s founders have said they are planning an IPO now that the company has achieved unicorn status. Despite saying “preparation for an IPO is part of our plan”, the company did not give a timeframe.

Co-founder and CEO of Shape Security, Derek Smith, said: “This investment will help us scale our international operations and fuel our AI development.

“Our new and returning investors, coupled with our continued track record of growth, underscore our vision to protect all enterprises from fraudulent internet transactions.”

C5 Capital’s involvement will help the company accelerate growth across Europe and the Middle East. The funding will also support Shape’s continued growth in North America.

André Pienaar, managing partner at C5 Capital, said: “Shape’s growth and product innovation is unlike anything we’ve seen in enterprise security. Shape already protects internet users at scale by detecting and blocking up to two billion fraudulent transactions daily. This new injection of capital will further the company’s global market penetration.”

Ted Schlein from Kleiner Perksins said: “Shape is a pioneer and a proven leader in the war against all types of fraudulent internet transactions. The company’s technology is unmatched in its ingenuity and effectiveness. Our investment speaks to the confidence we have in its unique solution, and the vision of its leadership team.”