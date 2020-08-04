Twitter expects FTC fines of up to $250m for data misuse

Twitter is preparing to pay fines of up to $250m after it used data provided for safety and security purposes for targeted advertisements between 2013 and 2019.

On Monday (3 August), Twitter said that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) could be fining the social media platform up to $250m for its violation of a 2011 agreement with the FTC.

The fine is related to Twitter’s improper use of phone numbers and email addresses to target advertisements, which the firm owned up to in October 2019. The company admitted that it previously served tailored ads to account holders using phone numbers and email addresses that were provided for two-factor authentication.

On 28 July 2020, the company received a complaint from the FTC alleging that the firm used data “provided for safety and security purposes for targeted advertising” from 2013 to 2019.

In a 10-Q submission to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Twitter said that it expects the FTC fines to cost the social media company between $150m to $250m.

Violating the FTC’s 2011 consent order

The FTC’s complaint relates to a consent order from 2011, that required Twitter to establish and maintain a comprehensive security programme that barred the company from misleading its consumers about the extent of its privacy practices.

It is not clear exactly how much the firm will pay the FTC. In its 10-Q submission, Twitter said: “The matter remains unresolved, and there can be no assurance as to the timing r the terms of any final outcome.”

Last year, the FTC fined Facebook $5bn for its mishandling of user data, after years of investigation. The commission referred to the fine as a “historic victory for American consumers.” Facebook was also subject to new privacy and data security requirements as a result of the case.

The complaint comes days after Twitter’s latest earnings report, in which the company reported revenues of $683m for Q2 of 2020. It also comes just weeks after Twitter was subject to a high profile hacking incident that compromised accounts of celebrities including Elon Musk, Barack Obama, Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos.

Touching on the incident, the company said: “This security breach may have harmed the people and accounts affected by it. It may also impact the market perception of the effectiveness of our security measures, and people may lose trust and confidence in us, decrease the use of our products and services or stop using our products and services in their entirety.”