Future Human podcast: Can AI make human jobs more human?

In the latest episode of our Future Human: The Series, we look at how AI and other trends are influencing the world of work.

In our Future Human podcast series, the journalists at Silicon Republic chat to some of the leading minds about the future of everything. Hosted by Ann O’Dea, the latest episode asks how the world of work will continue to change in the face of emerging trends such as generative AI.

In case you missed it, our first episode featured an array of leaders on the future of cybersecurity and zero trust, while episode two asked how we will travel sustainably. Episode three looked at how we regulate generative AI to ensure transparent and ethical use cases.

Episode four looked at future cities and our urban infrastructure, while episode five explored the fascinating future of food. You can catch up on all of these and be alerted to new episodes by subscribing wherever you get your podcasts – just search ‘Future Human: The Series’.

The sixth episode on the future of work features in-depth interviews by SiliconRepublic.com editor, Jenny Darmody, with leaders looking at how jobs, careers and workplaces are being transformed by new technologies and a new generation of workers.

Monica Parker

Monica Parker is the author of the Wall Street Journal bestseller ‘The Power of Wonder’ and an in-demand speaker, writer and authority on the future of work.

Parker has spent decades helping people discover how to lead and live as the founder of global human analytics and change consultancy Hatch Analytics, weaving together psychology and neuroscience with business strategy and leadership training.

She has an extremely diverse background with stints as an opera singer, a museum exhibition designer, a policy director and a homicide investigator defending death row inmates, so she brings a unique perspective to the conversation on the future of work. Clients over the years have included Google, Microsoft, LinkedIn, Prudential, Lego, ViacomCBS, Indeed, PwC, BBC, Harvard, NYU and many others.

Josh Bersin

Josh Bersin is global HR industry analyst, adviser and CEO of The Josh Bersin Company. He founded Bersin and Associates in 2001 at Deloitte. His company provides thought leadership in the areas of HR, leadership, work and technology.

During his time at Deloitte, Bersin was the principal author and architect of the Deloitte Human Capital Trends, the world’s largest global study of HR, talent, and workplace trends.

He is a researcher, published author and an internationally respected authority on all things work related. He has a large following on X and Threads, as well as on LinkedIn. His website has lots of useful blog posts about everything from generative AI to organisational design.

Kelly Monahan

Kelly Monahan is managing director of the Upwork Research Institute, which examines the shifts in the workforce as part of the freelancer platform Upwork.

Monaghan has a PhD in organisational leadership from Regent University in Virginia and her research has been recognised and published in both applied and academic journals, including MIT Sloan Management Review and the Journal of Strategic Management.

In 2018, Monaghan released her first book, ‘How Behavioral Economics Influences Management Decision-Making: A New Paradigm’. A year later, she gave her first TedX talk on the future of work. She is a sought-after speaker on how to apply new management and talent models in knowledge-based organisations.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Find out how emerging tech trends are transforming tomorrow with our new podcast, Future Human: The Series. Listen now on Spotify, on Apple or wherever you get your podcasts.