AMBER researcher gets EU funding to make new 2D materials

Coleman is leading an EU project that aims to create new 2D materials to produce advanced, printed digital devices.

Prof Johnathan Coleman of Trinity College Dublin has received funding to coordinate an international project, focused on making the “2D materials of tomorrow”.

Coleman is a principal investigator with AMBER, the Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) research centre for advanced materials and bioengineering. He has been awarded funding from the European Commission for a project called “2D-Printable”.

This project is a consortium of eight different research teams from across Europe, with Coleman as the coordinator. This project aims to create more than 40 new 2D materials and fabricate “nanosheet networks and heterostructures with unique properties”.

The goal of the project is to use these new materials to help produce advanced, printed digital devices, such as solar cells, transistors and LEDs.

It is hoped that the knowledge gained from this project benefits emerging technologies such as energy storage, environmental monitoring and water purification, to tackle some of the world’s biggest global challenges.

Coleman said this project is part of the latest stage of the Graphene Flagship, an EU scientific research initiative that has a budged of €1bn.

“I am very excited to be given the opportunity to coordinate 2D-Printable, a consortium of eight leading research teams from around Europe,” Coleman said. “It is a fantastic opportunity to expand Irish and European cutting-edge research in this rapidly developing and important field.”

Funding for 2D-Printable came from Horizon Europe, the EU’s key funding programme for research and innovation, with a budget of more than €95bn. The funding was awarded under “Cluster 4”, which focuses on the digital, industry and space sectors.

In 2016, Coleman received €2.2m in EU funding to develop next-gen IoT electronics. This funding came from European Research Council’s Advanced Grants, which are awarded to the continent’s prominent researchers.

Last month, researchers from AMBER claimed that materials science could hold the answers to tackling the rising energy demand of data centres.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.