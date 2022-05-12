New project to explore how waste data centre heat can be reused in Dublin

Dublin energy agency Codema and international data centre provider Equinix are collaborating to explore ways the capital’s community can benefit from waste heat.

Dublin-based energy agency Codema is partnering with data centre provider Equinix to work on a project exploring the re-use of waste data centre heat in Blanchardstown, Co Dublin.

California-headquartered global company Equinix has four data centres in West Dublin. Its work with Codema on the community energy project will see the two companies look into ways that waste heat from Equinix’s data centres can be used to support facilities in the local area, which include a hospital, university and an aquatics centre.

Codema was founded in 1997 as a not-for-profit limited company. It works with Dublin’s local authorities on a number of projects to improve the energy efficiency of public buildings in order to reduce the city’s CO2 emissions. Last year, it announced a €1.2m project to test mass-scale retrofittings of buildings in the capital.

Donna Gartland, CEO, Codema, summed up the company’s mission as leading “the low-carbon transition in Dublin,” adding that “We have enough waste and renewable heat available in Dublin to completely move all buildings away from fossil fuel heating, and working with progressive and ambitious industry stakeholders like Equinix enables us to bring these district heating projects to reality.”

In 2020, Gartland told SiliconRepublic.com about the road that led her to her current position as well as the challenges involved in reducing Dublin’s reliance on fossil fuels.

Equinix has been making efforts in recent years to reduce its carbon footprint. Over the past three years, it has reduced its Irish data centre carbon emissions by 16pc. The company is committed to exploring new ways to benefit the circular economy as part of its sustainability goals and aims to become carbon neutral globally by 2030.

The company plans to achieve this goal through initiatives such as district heating, which delivers low-carbon heat to buildings through a network of insulated underground pipelines. District heating is fuel agnostic, which helps to drive down heating costs and ensures security of supply.

Maurice Mortell, Equinix’s sustainability lead in EMEA and managing director for Ireland, said that the company’s partnership with Codema would help it to explore ways to work towards its own decarbonisation while also benefitting the community.

“Codema has been doing admirable work in its goal to decarbonise Dublin. We are delighted to be working with them and look forward to learning how we can continue to support them on their important carbon zero mission,” Mortell added.

