DCU opens new centre to boost life sciences research

The new research facility will address various global challenges and is supported by the university’s existing research infrastructure.

Dublin City University (DCU) has bolstered its research capabilities with the launch of a new Life Sciences Institute (LSI).

This multidisciplinary research facility is located on DCU’s Glasnevin campus and is focused on the study of living organisms. The facility has more than 70 research teams associated with it, which are focused on addressing global challenges in various areas such as cancer treatment, environmental monitoring, human nutrition, bioplastics and neuroscience.

The new research centre is supported by DCU’s existing research infrastructure – referred to as Core Technologies – which includes a microscopy suite and 10 open-access cell culture suits designed for clinical and viral cell work, in addition to standard mammalian cell culture.

“Life science has never been more important in the face of global challenges ranging from the environment to human health,” said DCU president Prof Dáire Keogh. “DCU Life Sciences Institute is an exciting and important initiative for the university and for the wider scientific ecosystem.

“With its talented team and its cross-disciplinary approach, LSI is set to make a significant contribution to our research output and impact.”

The research teams include experts in the university from a variety of fields such as biotechnology, engineering, physical sciences, psychology, health, mathematical sciences, nursing, community health and psychotherapy.

“Life science research is critical to finding solutions to many of the world’s biggest challenges, and our mission is to ‘transform challenges into impact’,” said LSI director Prof Anne Parle-McDermott. “We’ve brought together an innovative and talented team of over 70 principal investigators, and we are planning to work with industry, charities and state bodies to identify key challenges within health, food and the environment that we need to find solutions for to ensure a sustainable future.”

