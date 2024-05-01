Ireland’s energy-related emissions hit lowest levels in 30 years

While the result sounds promising, the SEAI warned that Ireland is highly reliant on both fossil fuels and imported energy, and transport emissions continued to rise last year.

Ireland’s energy-related emissions fell by more than 7pc in 2023, but the country is still not on track to remain within its 2021-2025 carbon budget .

That’s according to a new report from the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI), which estimates that energy-related emissions reached their lowest point in 30 years. This Interim National Energy Balance report estimates that emissions from electricity generation went down by 21pc last year.

The SEAI attributed the decline to a new record in Ireland for importing electricity through interconnectors – 12 times more last year than in 2022. These imports meant Ireland used less fossil fuel generation.

Ireland’s demand for electricity increased by 3pc in 2023, but the generation of electricity in Ireland fell by 6.7pc due to this increased use of imported electricity.

The report also notes that Ireland set “new highs” for renewable energy generation such as wind, solar and heat-pump installations. For example, solar electricity generation increased by more than 300pc in 2023 – though it still only accounted for 1.9pc of Ireland’s electricity supply according to the SEAI.

Despite the new records, the SEAI warned that more action is needed and that the only way for Ireland to hit its overall emissions targets is to meet annual energy-related and industry emission reductions of more than 11pc for 2024 and 2025.

The report also noted that Ireland is heavily dependent on both fossil fuels and imported energy, as more than 80pc of the country’s energy comes from fossil fuels.

“The reduction in energy-related emissions in 2023 is encouraging, it shows movement in the right direction in some sectors,” said Margie McCarthy, SEAI director of research and policy insights. “It is clear from the data that pace is critical. We have no time to wait.

“We must redouble our collective efforts to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels. This must be driven by increased Government supports, full and timely realisation of our climate action plans, and importantly support from wider society through citizen and community action.”

Meanwhile, the report warns that collective action is “urgently” needed in Ireland’s transport sector, as there was increased demand and emissions from transport last year. The report suggests there has been an almost full return to pre-COVID levels of petrol and diesel demand in Ireland.

In 2022, the SEAI noted Ireland’s energy-related emissions increased back to levels seen before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Find out how emerging tech trends are transforming tomorrow with our new podcast, Future Human: The Series. Listen now on Spotify, on Apple or wherever you get your podcasts.