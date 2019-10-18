Mater Hospital doctor wins top Irish Clinical Innovation Award

Consultant radiologist Cormac Farrelly won the top prize for his proposal for an endovascular re-entry occlusion device, called the E-ROD.

A Dublin-based doctor has been named as the winner of the Irish Clinical Innovation Award, presented at this year’s Med in Ireland conference on 10 October in the RDS.

Enterprise Ireland, in partnership with Cleveland Clinic Innovations, also recognised two clinicians from University Hospital Galway at the award event. But the overall winner was Cormac Farrelly, consultant radiologist at the Mater, for his proposal for an endovascular re-entry occlusion device, entitled E-ROD.

Farrelly’s prize includes a €15,000 Enterprise Ireland fund to investigate the commercial feasibility of his device and to explore its opportunity in both Irish and international healthcare markets.

He will also take a sponsored visit to the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio in order to showcase his innovation and receive expert feedback from the organisation’s clinical and commercial networks in the US.

Runners-up

The runners-up for the award were Conor Judge, a nephrology student at Galway University Hospital, who was recognised for his proposal for a novel peritoneal dialysis catheter anchoring system, and Helen Ryan, senior medical scientist at Galway University Hospital. Ryan’s proposal was for a point-of-care solution for transfusion intervention in the emergency setting.

The two runners-up will also receive access to a €15,000 commercialisation feasibility fund from Enterprise Ireland.

Director of life sciences at Enterprise Ireland, Deirdre Glenn, said: “Enterprise Ireland is proud to support and encourage the culture of innovation that exists at all levels within the Irish healthcare system.

“The Clinical Innovation Award in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic serves to support these Irish innovations and develop their potential to benefit patients and the wider healthcare system.

“All three recipients are outstanding in their field and remind us precisely why Ireland is acknowledged globally as a centre of excellence in medtech innovation and technologies.”