New programme launched to support health-tech innovation

The Digital Health Innovation programme will run from 19 October until 15 February 2024 for staff working in medtech, pharma and biopharma sectors, among others.

A new needs-led innovation training programme has been established for employees and intrapreneurs in Ireland’s health-tech sector.

Launched on Tuesday (29 August) by a cohort of health organisations that includes Ibec’s Irish Medtech Association, BioPharmaChem Ireland and Connected Health Skillnet, along with dConnect and Angles Consulting, the Digital Health Innovation programme is designed to “embed the mindset and methodology of needs-led innovation with a view to increasing innovation capability and new product development” in its participants, according to the course description.

The participants of the new course will work in multidisciplinary teams of two to five people on company projects and strategic focus areas for the duration of the programme, which is comprised of eight full-day workshops delivered over a four-month period.

The course is designed specifically for R&D, commercial, clinical, regulatory, legal, finance and operations staff from health-tech sectors such as medtech, pharma and biopharma.

Upon completion of the course, participants will reportedly be aware of tools and approaches “necessary for innovating healthcare and digital health solutions”, as well as being able to develop a business proposition and pitch it for funding.

Jennifer McCormack, network manager at Connected Health Skillnet, said that the programme aims to support the growth of Ireland’s health-tech sector by “embedding the mindset and methodology of needs-led innovation across organisations, in particular around digital health and connected devices, to support increased innovation capability and new product development in the sector”.

“The programme has been tailored to industry needs to ensure participants can apply the skills and knowledge learned in real-world company projects.”

Aoife O’Sullivan, head of Network Development and Innovation at Skillnet Ireland, added that the programme demonstrates “the power of industry and academia collaborations in meeting the fast-moving technological trends of companies” in the health-tech sector.

“This programme will support the growth of the sector and further enhance Ireland’s potential as a global leader in digital health.”

The course begins on 19 October and runs until 15 February 2024, and will be delivered through a blend of in-person and virtual engagements. For more information or to register your company’s interest in applying, visit the Connected Health Skillnet website.

